THE DAILY LEADER: THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 18, 2021

“One Minutes” (5 per side)

H.R. 5376 Build Back Better Act (Reps. Yarmuth/Neal – Budget/Ways and Means)

The Rule, which was adopted on November 6th, provides for two hours of debate equally divided and controlled by the Chair and Ranking Member of the Committee on Budget and the Chair and Ranking Member of the Committee on Ways and Means.

Postponed Suspensions (2 votes)

  1. H.R. 3730 – To amend title 38, United States Code, to establish in the Department of Veterans Affairs an Advisory Committee on United States Outlying Areas and Freely Associated States, and for other purposes, as amended (Rep. Sablan – Veterans’ Affairs)
  2. H.R. 5574 – TRANSLATE Act, as amended (Rep. Titus – Homeland Security)

