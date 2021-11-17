Gov. Wolf Celebrates 215 New Jobs at Advanced Manufacturing Plant Opening in Cumberland County

Harrisburg, PA – Governor Tom Wolf today joined the ceremonial opening of Pratt Industries’ advanced manufacturing box plant in Carlisle, Cumberland County. The new $150 million plant employs 215 workers in full-time manufacturing jobs.

“This plant is one more example of the many state-of-the-art facilities opening in Pennsylvania,” said Gov. Wolf. “Pratt Industries’ investment in this community will bring new jobs to Cumberland County and boost the local and regional economy.”

Gov. Wolf joined Anthony Pratt, executive chairman of Pratt Industries, for a tour of the new plant, which opened in May, and to unveil a plaque. The company is a prominent paper recycler, and the only major paper container board company whose products are 100 percent recycled.

“As we look toward the future, Pennsylvania is the perfect place for new and growing manufacturing businesses,” said Gov. Wolf. “We are conveniently located near other major cities, we are home to leading universities and research centers and we’re training the next generation of manufacturing workers, focusing on advanced technical and STEM skills.”

Pratt added, “This $150 million state-of-the-art box factory is our company’s most recent investment in America and we’re proud to have created another 215 full-time, high-paying, green-collar manufacturing jobs right here in Pennsylvania.”

Pennsylvania has the 18th largest economy in the world, which is larger than the economies of Saudi Arabia, Switzerland and Turkey. The commonwealth remains a leader in manufacturing with world-class research and design institutions, technical and industrial resources, and a skilled workforce.

Governor Wolf has made investing in skills training for students and workers a priority, because a skilled workforce will attract more growing companies to Pennsylvania and create good, middle class jobs. The governor created the PAsmart initiative in 2018 and has secured $80 million for computer and technology education at career and technical centers, post-secondary institutions, and K-12 schools.

The Wolf Administration has also established the Apprenticeship Training Office within the Department of Labor & Industry. The office works with the private sector to expand the use of earn-while-you-learn apprenticeships. The opportunities are invaluable in today’s economy not only for our workforce, but to ensure that companies looking to hire have access to the highly skilled employees they need to thrive in Pennsylvania.

