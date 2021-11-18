Sequential Body Celebrates the Holiday Season with New On-Demand Classes
Today, Elevated online fitness Brand founded by industry-leading industry instructor, Emilie Perz has announced its new offering ahead of the holiday season.
With an unprecedented uptick in growth since its launch in 2020 the on-demand and livestream platform has been a much needed virtual fitness space for members around the world during the COVID-19 pandemic. To celebratetg the holiday seasno, new on-demand classes have been added to the already robust class schedule currently available. Membership starts at a price of $25 a month or $250 a year, with a free two week trial available for new users.
Additionally, as part of the platform’s continued growth, Sequential Body has launched a lifestyle blog where community members can share tips on their experience with yoga, dating, and parenting. Also, Sequential Body has partnered with an array of impressive lifestyle brands such as Equinox.
“I’m thrilled and honored to be celebrating our momentum ahead of the holidays. It’s been an honor to create an engaged and elevated experience for our community,” says Emilie Perz, Founder of Sequential Body. “ As I look ahead to next year, I can’t wait to see what will be next as we continue to grow.”
To learn more about Emilie Perz and Sequential Body follow @SequentialBody on Instagram and visit Sequential Body's website to sign up for the programming: here.
About Sequential Body:
Founded in 2020 by wellness guru Emilie Perz, Sequential Body has live stream and on demand classes every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Each class is designed to offer users whole body workouts designed to move the body through every muscle movement and movement patterns to create strength, stability and overall tone. To learn more about Perz follow her on Instagram @SequentialBody on Instagram and visit Sequential Body’s website to sign up for the programming: https://www.sequentialbody.com/
