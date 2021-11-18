6 Tips From Ohio Personal Injury Attorneys On What To Do After An Accident
A car wreck can be a shocking, overwhelming disruption to your life. These tips from a team of Ohio lawyers give vital advice on how to handle this situation.DAYTON, OHIO, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Suddenly and harshly, an accident can disrupt a person’s day—and their life. It can cause pain, expenses, missed work and income and more hardships.
If the incident resulted from another individual’s negligence, a personal injury claim can help someone put back together the financial pieces of their life, restoring a measure of stability.
But coping with a car wreck can be confusing and difficult. People may wonder how to navigate the aftermath of an accident to maximize the settlement available to them.
The Ohio personal injury lawyers at Horenstein, Nicolson & Blumenthal offer the following tips for what to do immediately after an accident:
1. Get urgent medical care. Even if you feel OK at first, just a little shaken up, debilitating pain can appear
hours or days after the accident.
2. Call law enforcement so they can file a report. Notify the police as soon as possible.
3. Get contact information for witnesses. Collect phone numbers and emails at the accident site, if your
injuries allow it.
4. Take photos of the scene if you’re able. Visual documentation can be critical when pursuing a claim.
5. Be careful talking to insurance companies. Insurance companies may use comments you make against
you. Or they’ll offer you a quick payout designed to save themselves money more than help you.
6. Consult an attorney to protect your rights. Beware of attorneys who contact you first. Instead, seek out a
firm you can trust who will fight for the compensation you need.
The Ohio car accident lawyers at Horenstein, Nicholson & Blumenthal have decades of experience obtaining compensation to help people in the financial recovery from an accident.
The firm also helps with other kinds of injury cases, including workers’ compensation cases for employees who are injured on the job.
