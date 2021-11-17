Submit Release
Black Wine Importer, Distributor and Brand Owner Launches Innovative Wine Club

Ikavina Wine and Spirits, LLC launches a wine club connecting great wines from small producers to US consumers whereas they would get glossed over otherwise.

WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, November 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Philadelphia-, Washington, D.C.- and Delaware-based Ikavina Wine and Spirits, LLC, a Black and veteran-owned company, is launching its own wine club and starting with a choice of either a six or twelve bottle inaugural offering, both of which will feature two new wines from their brand.

Zachary Marcus Cesare Harris, the President & CEO, says, “the goal of the wine club is to more easily connect consumers not only with some great small producers, but with wines which are not just phenomenal, but harder to get into restaurants and retail outlets because of the fixation on certain regions and/or styles and varietals. Take a look in many retail operations and you’ll tend to see a very limited selection of anything outside of ‘the usual suspects,’ like trying to explore more than six types of Italian white wine.” Whereas the company primary countries of focus starts with Italy, followed by Portugal and then Spain, it is also connected to producers in Slovenia, Armenia, Croatia, Romania, Ukraine, Moldova, Greece, Macedonia and France.

While the wine club will traditionally operate in a pre-sales capacity, which brings down the per bottle cost for club members, with this first offering the company already will be having two new wines coming to the states so they decided to add about 1200 bottles between seven other wines and launch this month. Having established relationships with a number of producers offers not only the opportunity for him to introduce them into the United States but to immediately connect them with an interested audience. “Name a region of Italy, Spain or Portugal and we know at least several producers we can work with. You want wines made and owned by women? Just Champagne? Aged and vintage Port? Hidden gems with low annual production? Willing to try something new? We’ve got you!”

Ikavina Wine and Spirits, LLC was founded in 2015 by Zachary Marcus Cesare Harris, a native of Philadelphia. Its focus is wines from Italy, Portugal and Spain as well as bringing great wines at affordable prices to African American consumers, the most overlooked and under-served demographic in the wine world, and others. They are working on some initiatives focusing on certain wine styles as well as specific appellations which they see that everyone else has dropped the ball on, especially by the lack of pairings with African, African American, and Caribbean American cuisines.

Currently, Ikavina distributes in D.C. and has distribution in Pennsylvania and Maryland. Online orders can be shipped to most of the US. For more information go to www.ikavina.com, email him at zacharymcharris@ikavina.com or call 302-386-8118

