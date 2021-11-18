Could Rapid Modernization for Law Firms be the Key to Long-term Success?
Law firms that are left behind post-COVID will be left behind for good.
Appara allows you to focus on the big picture and build deeper relationships with clients, instead of worrying about the details in day-to-day activities.”VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The coronavirus pandemic has highlighted the need to be able to work and service clients anywhere in many sectors. This fundamental shift is making it more competitive for delivering legal services to clients. Gone are the days when client data and records could be tracked and managed exclusively in file folders. Client work has become more complex and is being completed by a remote workforce. Now, more than ever, there is an urgency for law firms to automate, digitize and modernize for long-term success – or be left behind.
Dan Palmer is a Vancouver corporate tax lawyer and co-founder of Appara, a software that effectively addresses these modernization issues. He saw an opportunity for attorneys to deliver a better client experience and wanted to empower them to embrace modernization by bringing together all the necessary automation tools for a legal practice under a single platform – driving efficiency and accuracy.
“Appara allows you to focus on the big picture and build deeper relationships with clients, instead of worrying about the details in day-to-day activities,” states Dan Palmer. “Our technology is essential for a law firm’s long-term success.”
Spotting gaps in a law firm is easy, according to one of Appara’s other co-founders and CTO, Brad Kram. He has observed many times that not all staff are using the same methodology within a firm. The result is a lost opportunity by not standardizing what is being delivered to clients to obtain the best outcomes.
When venturing to rapidly modernize a law firm, they offer these three insights to attorneys to ensure their success:
1. Focus on accuracy
2. Document advice and enforce best practices
3. Adopt one centralized solution for your firm.
“We created Appara in order to handle true end-to-end transactions,” says Brad Kram. “We ensure your firm is less error prone.” By integrating Appara into your law firm, attorneys have everything they need for modernizing key areas of a practice, from customizable documents and workflows, a collaborative cloud-based work environment, and document drafting automation, to end-to-end transactions and email and e-signing integration. Every key area is accessible through one secure platform to create and collaborate with your team not only in Vancouver – but anywhere in the world.
About Appara
Based in Vancouver, BC, Canada, Paige Solutions, Ltd., the developer of Appara™, delivers a cloud-based transaction management solution which enables end-to-end records management and document automation while empowering a law firm’s dispersed workforce to meet the needs of their clients in the digital era. Appara’s ISO-certified software automates processes and aligns workflows to improve accuracy and overall productivity. Discover how Appara modernizes law firms at appara.ai and take a demo. Follow us on LinkedIn for the latest news. Backgrounders available. Interviews by request.
