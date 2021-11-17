Submit Release
DC Streetcar Service Delay on Saturday, November 13, 2021 Due to Rock and Roll Half Marathon

(Washington, DC) – The District Department of Transportation (DDOT) DC Streetcar will delay service on Saturday, November 13, 2021 until 3:00 pm for the Rock ’n’ Roll half marathon. DC Streetcar plans to begin service when the roads are clear and it is safe to operate. The half marathon course includes H Street NE from 4th to 13th Streets.

For more information about DDOT’s Streetcar service alerts, please follow us on Twitter @DCStreetcar and Instagram #DCSAlerts, or visit the website at dcstreetcar.com.

###

The District Department of Transportation's mission is to equitably deliver a safe, sustainable, and reliable multimodal transportation network for all residents and visitors of the District of the District of Columbia.  

Follow us on Twitter for transportation-related updates and more; like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram. Visit the website at www.ddot.dc.gov. Visit goDCgo.com for more information on transportation options in the District.  

