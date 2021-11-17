Smartpreneur Creating More Opportunities for HBCU Entrepreneurs
Join us in positively impacting the world as we know it”IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smartpreneur, an Entrepreneur Development Agency dedicated to creating the conditions in which underrepresented Entrepreneurs can develop their ideas and harness the skills to launch and grow their business, invites everyone to join in celebrating and supporting entrepreneurship across the HBCUs (Historically Black Colleges and Universities).
Mark your calendars and tune in to hear the Pitch Finals of the inaugural HBCU Startup Open taking place on Thursday, November 18, 2021, starting at 1 PM Eastern time.
This pitch challenge and startup competition is one of the many exciting HBCU initiatives launched this year by the team at Smartpreneur in collaboration with the HBCU Smartpreneur Consortium.
The event will feature Final Pitches from 10 HBCU Startups, Keynote Speaker Jarvis Jordan, an Awards Ceremony, and Special Announcements about upcoming events. Full details and registration link can be found on the HBCU Startup Open website.
Some of what sets the HBCU Startup Open apart is that its support continues after the final pitches and winners have been announced.
“We are Democratizing Entrepreneurship - a bold statement that is part of our mission and something that guides all of our actions and activities.” shares Founder Jaune Odombrown, a U.S. Marine Veteran with a Masters in Innovation and Entrepreneurship.
True to form, Smartpreneur will continue working with the HBCU Startup Open entrepreneurs, providing mentoring “office hours” and a 10-week program to assist them with continued development. This service is available for both HBCU Students and Alumni Entrepreneurs.
Immediately following the Awards Ceremony, Victoria Slivkoff, Executive Manager of Extreme Tech Challenge, will share an update on their partnership with Smartpreneur, who will be hosting a regional competition for HBCU Tech Startups dedicated to solving some of the globe’s most serious challenges.
The United Nations 17 Sustainable Development Goals serve as the framework for this XTC HBCU Competition which will start accepting applications on November 18, 2021.
