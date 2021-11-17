Auditor McGuiness Offers Fraud Detection, Reporting Advice as Delaware Celebrates Third Fraud Awareness Week

DOVER, DEL. – This week marks the beginning of Delaware’s third Fraud Awareness Week, which Governor John C. Carney initiated in 2019 at State Auditor Kathy McGuiness’ request.

During Delaware’s Fraud Awareness Week, which overlaps with International Fraud Awareness Week, McGuiness is encouraging state agencies and organizations to take time to increase employee awareness about fraud prevention, detection, and reporting.

“Learning how to report fraud when it occurs is one of the most important first steps,” McGuiness said. “In 2019, we developed the first app for fraud in Delaware, and community members and employees continue to be one of the greatest resources for fraud detection.”

Education and awareness of fraud prevention are essential for reducing the occurrence of fraud against and within Delaware state government. All levels of government are frequent targets of fraud attempts, and such instances undermine the good work and reputation of government employees. According to the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners (ACFE), instances of fraud have exacerbated due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Our Fraud Hotline team has fielded and responded to thousands of calls about suspected fraud, waste and abuse,” McGuiness said. “In fact, there have been over 1,000 communications in fiscal year 2021 alone.”

To report fraud, waste and abuse of taxpayer dollars, visit fraud.delaware.gov or call the toll-free fraud hotline at 1-800-55-FRAUD.

Learn more about the Delaware State Auditor’s Office at auditor.delaware.gov.

