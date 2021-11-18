Microbiome Insights Opens Office in Ireland to Better Serve Clients in Europe
CAP accredited microbiome sequencing service for European clientsVANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Microbiome Insights, Inc. a global leader for end-to-end microbiome sequencing and comprehensive bioinformatic analysis, announced today it has opened an office in Dublin, Ireland to better serve its European clients. The Company’s Head of Business Development and Sales, Mr. Karl Moran will manage this office and run European operations. Microbiome Insights expansion into Europe provides a College of American Pathologist (CAP) accredited microbiome sequencing services to European companies and research institutions.
“We are very excited to open our first office in Europe,” said Mr. Malcolm Kendall, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer at Microbiome Insights. “The number of clients we work with in Europe has grown dramatically over the last few years – we now have clients in Austria, France, Germany, Ireland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden and the United Kingdom – and it makes sense to establish an office to better serve them.”
Mr. Karl Moran has lead Microbiome Insights’ business and development and sales activities since 2019 and is returning home to Ireland. He has a B.Sc. in Pharmacology from University College Dublin. Before joining Microbiome Insights, Mr. Moran worked for Icon Clinical Research managing projects, laboratory testing and operations for clinical trials across Europe and North America.
To help establish its presence in Europe, Microbiome Insights has joined the Pharmabiotic Research Institute (PRI), Europe’s leading microbiome regulatory science expertise center that supports the development of microbiome-based medicines for the EU market, as a Partnering Member.
About Microbiome Insights Inc.
Microbiome Insights, Inc. is a global leader providing end-to-end microbiome sequencing and comprehensive bioinformatic analysis. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada where samples from around the world are processed in its College of American Pathologist (CAP) accredited laboratory. Working with clients from pharma, biotech, nutrition, cosmetic and agriculture companies as well as with world leading academic and government research institutions, MBI has supported over 670 microbiome studies from basic research to commercial R&D and clinical trials. The company's team of expert bioinformaticians and data scientists deliver industry leading insights including biomarker discovery, machine-learning based modelling and customized bioinformatics analysis.
About Pharmabiotic Research Institute (PRI)
The Pharmabiotic Research Institute (PRI) is Europe’s leading microbiome regulatory science expertise center and was founded in 2010 to support the development of microbiome-based medicines for the EU market, for the benefit of patients. It applies a unique ‘Share & Learn’ approach to overcome the complex and various regulatory challenges faced by the relevant stakeholders. Its overall mission is to facilitate the conversation between European regulators and Microbiome medicinal product developers and their partners, and to become the key network driving the new therapeutic and diagnostic innovation in the field of microbiome science.
