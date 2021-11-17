Submit Release
Governor McKee Announces Staff Appointments

PROVIDENCE, RI – Governor Dan McKee today announced a series of staff appointments in the Office of the Governor.

Kim Ahern, previously Director of Policy, will assume the role of Deputy Chief of Staff, previously occupied by Joseph Almond, who is now serving as Senior Deputy Chief of Staff.

Elizabeth Winangun, formerly Deputy Director of Policy, will assume the role of Director of Policy.

Karyn Lowe has been hired for the position of Senior Policy Analyst. Lowe most recently worked with the Rhode Island Public Expenditure Council.

