Indian Mission School Historical Marker Dedicated

Indian Mission School Marker Dedication Photo

The Delaware Public Archives was proud to join with Nanticoke Indian Tribe Chief Natosha Norwood Carmine, members of the Delaware General Assembly, and more than 125 guests and friends as they unveiled a new Delaware historical marker on Monday, November 15, 2021. The new Indian Mission School historical marker details the school that was founded by the Nanticoke Indian Tribe that established the school in the 1920s, and is located on the Nanticoke Indian Center grounds in Millsboro, Delaware.

Photos from the Dedication:

 

The Indian Mission School Delaware Historical Marker
The Indian Mission School Delaware Historical Marker

 

 

Herman Jackson of the Nanticoke Indian Tribe performs the Blessing of the Grounds
Herman Jackson of the Nanticoke Indian Tribe performs the Blessing of the Grounds

 

 

The Marker is unveiled
The Marker is unveiled

 

 

 

Indian Mission School Marker Dedication Photo
4. (Left to right) Stephen M. Marz, Director & State Archivist, Delaware Public Archives; Gerald Hocker, Delaware State Senator; Richard Collins, State Representative; Dr. Bonnie G. Hall, Mistress of Cermony, Nanticoke Tribe; Ruth Briggs King, State Representative, and Natosha Norwood Carmine, Chief of the Nanticoke Indian Tribe

 

 

 

 

Indian Mission School Historical Marker Dedicated

