FWC evaluates trapping rules, seeks public input

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is seeking public feedback as staff begin to evaluate rules addressing regulated wildlife trapping. Staff are exploring possible changes to modernize trapping rules to align with the Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies’ best management practices in support of species-specific and humane trapping methods.

The FWC is actively seeking public comment throughout this process, including hosting multiple online webinars where participants will have an opportunity to ask questions. Public feedback can be provided via an online commenting tool. Webinars are scheduled for the following dates and will cover the same information during each session:

Tuesday, Nov. 30, 1 - 4 p.m. EST

Wednesday, Dec. 1, 1 - 4 p.m. EST

Saturday, Dec. 4, 9 a.m. – noon EST

Monday, Dec. 6, 9 a.m. – noon EST

Thursday, Dec. 9, 6 - 9 p.m. EST

Participation in the webinars will require access to the internet or a telephone for audio-only access. Space is limited to the first 200 people to join each webinar.

To learn more about possible rule changes, how to attend the webinars or to access the online commenting tool, visit: MyFWC.com/TrappingRules.

Regulated trapping is a species-selective and humane way to manage wildlife for the benefit of people and wildlife populations and is a component of many wildlife management programs in the United States. It can reduce human-wildlife conflicts, impacts from invasive species, damage to property and habitat degradation. Trapping also is used to help protect imperiled species, relocate animals and restore populations in areas where conditions are suitable for the species to thrive. It is a way to minimize public safety threats caused by wildlife including animals that are sick or diseased. Licensed members of the public participate in regulated trapping for the sustainable harvest of wildlife for food and other uses. Throughout the country, trapping is recognized by wildlife managers as a beneficial management activity to maintain healthy wildlife populations. Learn more at MyFWC.com/TrappingRules.

[[SHARE_THIS]]