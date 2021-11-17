6th Judicial District seeks nominees for district judge vacancy

TOPEKA—The 6th Judicial District Nominating Commission is seeking nominations to fill a district judge vacancy created when Judge Terri Johnson retires December 13.

The 6th Judicial District is composed of Bourbon, Linn, and Miami counties.

Justice Evelyn Wilson, the Supreme Court departmental justice responsible for the 6th Judicial District, said individuals can apply or be nominated, but nominations must be made in writing on the 6th Judicial District's official nomination form and include the nominee's signature.

Eligibility requirements

A nominee for this district judge must be:

at least 30 years old;

a lawyer admitted to practice in Kansas and engaged in the practice of law for at least five years, whether as a lawyer, judge, or full-time teacher at an accredited law school; and

a resident of the 6th Judicial District at the time of taking office and while holding office.

Nomination process

NOTE: The official nomination form has been updated since the last vacancy.

Nominations must be accompanied by the updated nomination form available from the clerk of the district court in Bourbon, Linn, or Miami counties, or the clerk of the appellate courts in the Kansas Judicial Center in Topeka.

One original and seven copies of the completed nomination form and supporting letters must be submitted by noon Friday, December 17, to:

Justice Evelyn Wilson Kansas Judicial Center 301 SW 10th Ave. Topeka, KS 66612-1507

Interviews and appointment

The nominating commission will convene at 9 a.m. Wednesday, January 26, 2022, with interviews starting at 9:30 a.m. Interviews will be in person in the main courtroom of the Linn County Courthouse. Interviews are open to the public.

Accommodation

Any person with a disability who requires accommodation to access the nominating commission meetings should notify the judicial branch ADA coordinator as early as possible, preferably 10 working days before the meeting date:

ADA Coordinator ADA@kscourts.org 785-296-2256 TTY at 711

Nominees to governor

The nominating commission will interview nominees and then select from three to five people whose names will be submitted to the governor to fill the position according to statutory qualification and residency requirements. The governor has 60 days after receiving the names to decide whom to appoint.

Term of office

After serving one year in office, the new judge must stand for a retention vote in the next general election to remain in the position. If retained, the incumbent will serve a four-year term.

Nominating commission

Justice Evelyn Wilson serves as the nonvoting chair. Lawyer members of the 6th Judicial District Nominating Commission are: Richard Fisher Jr., Osawatomie; Zachery Reynolds, Fort Scott; and Ronald Wood, Louisburg. Nonlawyer members are: Patton Apple, Louisburg; Alan Hurt, Mound City; and Mark McCoy, Fort Scott.