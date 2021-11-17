Submit Release
News Search

There were 783 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,395 in the last 365 days.

​11th Judicial District Nominating Commission to meet November 18

TOPEKA—The 11th Judicial District Nominating Commission will convene by telephone conference at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, November 18, to discuss the nomination process to fill a district magistrate judge vacancy.  

The vacancy is created by Judge Samuel Marsh’s December 31 retirement. 

The 11th Judicial District is composed of Cherokee, Crawford, and Labette counties. 

Public access 

The meeting is open to the public. To listen: 

call 1-877-400-9499; and  enter conference code 2199381974 

Accommodation 

Any person with a disability who requires accommodation to access the nominating commission meeting should notify the judicial branch ADA coordinator as early as possible: 

ADA Coordinator  ADA@kscourts.org  785-296-2256  TTY at 711 

Eligibility requirements

Kansas law requires that this district magistrate judge be: 

  • a resident of Cherokee County at the time of taking office and while holding office; 

  • a graduate of a high school, a secondary school, or the equivalent; and 

  • either a lawyer admitted to practice in Kansas or able to pass an examination to become certified within 18 months. 

The nominating commission seeks nominations and then meets to interview nominees. Interviews are open to the public. The commission will then appoint a district magistrate judge.  

Term of office 

After serving one year in office, the magistrate judge must stand for a retention vote in the next general election to remain in the position. If retained, the incumbent will serve a four-year term. 

Nominating commission 

The 11th Judicial District Nominating Commission consists of Justice Evelyn Wilson as the nonvoting chair; Sara Beezley, Pittsburg; James Cook, Parsons; William Shane Adamson, Parsons; John Lehman, Girard; Judge Oliver Lynch, Baxter Springs; and Angela Rippel, Scammon. 

You just read:

​11th Judicial District Nominating Commission to meet November 18

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.