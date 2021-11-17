​11th Judicial District Nominating Commission to meet November 18

TOPEKA—The 11th Judicial District Nominating Commission will convene by telephone conference at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, November 18, to discuss the nomination process to fill a district magistrate judge vacancy.

The vacancy is created by Judge Samuel Marsh’s December 31 retirement.

The 11th Judicial District is composed of Cherokee, Crawford, and Labette counties.

Public access

The meeting is open to the public. To listen:

call 1-877-400-9499; and enter conference code 2199381974

Accommodation

Any person with a disability who requires accommodation to access the nominating commission meeting should notify the judicial branch ADA coordinator as early as possible:

ADA Coordinator ADA@kscourts.org 785-296-2256 TTY at 711

Eligibility requirements

Kansas law requires that this district magistrate judge be:

a resident of Cherokee County at the time of taking office and while holding office;

a graduate of a high school, a secondary school, or the equivalent; and

either a lawyer admitted to practice in Kansas or able to pass an examination to become certified within 18 months.

The nominating commission seeks nominations and then meets to interview nominees. Interviews are open to the public. The commission will then appoint a district magistrate judge.

Term of office

After serving one year in office, the magistrate judge must stand for a retention vote in the next general election to remain in the position. If retained, the incumbent will serve a four-year term.

Nominating commission

The 11th Judicial District Nominating Commission consists of Justice Evelyn Wilson as the nonvoting chair; Sara Beezley, Pittsburg; James Cook, Parsons; William Shane Adamson, Parsons; John Lehman, Girard; Judge Oliver Lynch, Baxter Springs; and Angela Rippel, Scammon.