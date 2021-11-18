Imperial Advisory Expands Fractional CFO Team with addition of Mark Selawski
Senior financial executive to support consulting firm’s advisory workUNITED STATES, November 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Imperial Advisory, a fractional CFO and C-suite advisory firm, announced that Mark Selawski, based in California, has joined its growing team of Fractional CFOs.
Selawski comes to Imperial Advisory with more than 40 years of experience in finance, business, and accounting. He has held CFO titles for four companies over the last 25 years. He also has experience in various industries including high-tech and petrochemical distribution as well as healthcare and pharmaceutical.
Selawski has been instrumental in the planning and execution of mergers, acquisitions, spinouts, divestitures, company sales, as well as multiple funding events, both equity and debt throughout his career. He has experience in operating businesses in North America as well as the UK and Europe.
“Mark has had a great career helping founders and CEOs in the pharmaceutical and hi-tech space,” noted Gershon Morgulis, managing partner of Imperial. “He serves as a welcome addition to the team as we continue to deepen our manufacturing bench and expand our geographic coverage to the West Coast.”
“Mark brings a robust variety of strengths to Imperial. We are excited to have him on the team and look forward to the impact on our ability to service our expanding client base,” said Bob Doyle, partner and CFO at Imperial.
Selawski’s most notable accomplishments include raising over $11 million in capital at a development-stage pharmaceutical company, negotiations for debt and credit lines that provided over $70 million in operating liquidity for a private distributor of virgin plastic resin, and creation and funding of a subsidiary devoted to CBD products as an ancillary revenue stream for a medical practice at a privately held orthopedic implant company.
“It is a great pleasure to be joining the Imperial Advisory team. Gershon felt that adding me to the team will provide additional depth and industry experience and I look forward to assisting our clients to evolve in today’s rapidly changing business environment,” said Selawski.
About Imperial Advisory
Founded in 2014, Imperial Advisory provides businesses and nonprofits across Long Island, the broader New York City area, and around North America with a range of fractional CFO and related advisory services. Imperial Advisory helps business owners grow their companies by providing them with a deeper understanding of the financial implications of business decisions.
Imperial Advisory is a team of senior business executives that provides companies with outsourced CFOs as well as advisory services for in-house CFOs. The team has accumulated decades of prior CFO experience complemented by its leadership team’s and collective background in President, CEO, and COO roles. By participating in short-term decision-making and long-term business planning, Imperial enables C-suite executives to grasp the financial risks they take and ultimately helps them make more money. For business owners and CEOs looking to grow their companies, Imperial provides a deeper understanding of the financial implications of business decisions and helps them compare different opportunities for expansion. For businesses that are struggling, Imperial identifies financial pain points and guides executives toward continued growth.
