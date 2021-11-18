ALLUMA Announces New Chief Growth Officer
Community focused leader joins Alluma’s fight against systemic inequitiesOAKLAND, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alluma, a nonprofit social enterprise that connects people to the help they need through technology and policy expertise has announced the hire of Robert Taylor as the new Chief Growth Officer. As of November 8th, Mr. Taylor will serve as the newest member of the executive leadership team, the driving force in Alluma’s fight against systemic inequities.
Robert has close to 30 years of experience as a sales and operations executive with national nonprofit and private sector organizations. He has extensive experience leading business to business and business to consumer sales operations, philanthropic development operations, and SaaS sales operations. Robert has worked for Goodwill Industries, the American Red Cross and Gillette/Oral B Labs. Most recently, he served as CEO of the Senior Support Program in Alameda County where he managed business development, strategic planning, philanthropic fundraising, marketing campaigns, and contract management.
As Alluma continues to strengthen its ability to find new partners and clients, Taylor will focus on utilizing his experience and passion for, working with state and local government agencies, community-based organizations (CBOs), foundations, and business entities to grow Alluma’s sales and opportunity pipeline, along with our financial, community and social value.
Members of Alluma’s executive team are confident that Robert’s expertise paired with Alluma’s race, and class perspective will build meaningful partnerships, and expand Alluma’s reach by connecting the organization to new markets.
About Alluma
We challenge the status quo by centering women of color, and low-income women as we strive to solve the complex problem of making it easy to get help. Alluma is a nonprofit social enterprise on a mission: to empower women of color and low-income women to simply and easily use resources and help. Alluma’s mission is to provide what communities really need, which is to simply and easily connect to help. We won’t stop until we shape a social opportunity system that supports the 100 million economically insecure people in the US. We’ll start by connecting 25 million people by 2026 to the help and support they need. Alluma is based in Oakland, California with offices in Sacramento, CA. Learn more at www.alluma.org
