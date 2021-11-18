Family Continues Search for 83yr old Missing Fallbrook Woman, Now Pleading For Your Help in Search Efforts

AT RISK Missing Fallbrook Woman, 83 Year Old Family Matriarch, Elena Lorea Roy

83 Yr Old Family Matriarch, Elena Roy, remains at-risk & missing. Family pleads to neighbors, local community, & social media users for help to find loved one.

Anybody who lives in Fallbrook knows it's very rural and people have many acres where we can't search for her. She could be hiding, she could be taking shelter. People with that condition do that.” — Roy's daughter, Tammy Swart-Young

FALLBROOK, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elena Roy (ELENA LOREA) AGE 83, went missing November 3, 2021, in Fallbrook, California.

Local authorities sent search teams to try to find the missing 83yr old woman in rural North

San Diego County, Thursday and asks the public to help keep an eye out for her.

Elena Roy was last seen Wednesday, November 3, 2021, near Woodcreek Drive in Fallbrook, California according to San Diego County Sheriffs Department.

A surveillance video captured Elena on November 2, 2021, the day before she disappeared, at a grocery outlet in Fallbrook, California.

Roy is white, 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds. Her natural hair color is white, she wears glasses according to deputies. Authorities say she was last seen in a try tone-white, light blue, dark blue short-sleeved top, with black pants. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately.

Meanwhile, searchers left from a command post at the library in Fallbrook, which is located northeast of Camp Pendleton, Oceanside California, to look for any sign of Roy.

Anyone with any information please contact:

Fallbrook Sheriffs Office

(760)451-3100

FILE #E7460905

Additionally, the family is asking for your help to continue the search for ELENA ROY. If you have additional resources you’re willing to utilize to assist the family including but not limited to: Search dogs, drones, volunteers to assist searching on foot, and posting flyers. Volunteers may also visit or contact shelters, hotels, and other facilities in surrounding cities and provide updated flyers.

Social Media users are encouraged to please share the image of the yellow flyer across social media platforms to help spread the word and share contact information. Please contact the family and/or search teams on Facebook under groups. Look for MISSING WOMAN: ELENA ROY or Contact SKY ALERT FOUNDATION also on Facebook.