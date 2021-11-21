7th Annual BOND Thanksgiving Basketdrive
Non-profit organization provides support for single-parent families on ThanksgivingBALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the 7th year of their successful Thanksgiving Basketdrive event, the non-profit organization Building Our Nation’s Daughters (BOND), packed and delivered over 200 baskets of food for single-parent families. BOND works all year round on mentoring, counseling, and building community with black single mothers and their daughters to cultivate positive mother-daughter relationships, strengthen single-mother families, and increase their economic mobility two generations at a time. On Thanksgiving, they ensure they continue this work to support the families in their community with the BOND Basketdrive which happened on Sunday, November 21st from 10 AM -5 PM in Baltimore, MD.
The founder and CEO of BOND, Ateira Griffin says, “ I cannot believe this is our 7th year hosting the Basket Drive! And yet the need grows each year, especially as families deal with the ongoing impact of COVID. Serving 300 single-parent families in Baltimore has been our goal since the start. I am hopeful we will have enough donations and partnerships to fill even more baskets this year. ”
To donate to BOND, please visit https://www.mdbond.org/donors-support.
If you’re a media outlet or photographer interested in covering the BOND Thanksgiving Basketdrive, please send your inquiry to danielle.neal@mdbond.org.
About BOND: Building Our Nation’s Daughters works to engage, mentor and develop Black single mothers to cultivate positive mother-daughter relationships, strengthen single-mother families, and increase their economic mobility two generations at a time. To learn more about the organization visit https://www.mdbond.org/
