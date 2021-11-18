David Panfili to Appoint Michael Paul as President of Location Sound Corp.
Location Sound Corporation just announced that outgoing President and CEO, David Panfili, will be succeeded by, Michael Paul, effective January 1, 2022.
I'm proud of what our employees accomplished in service to our customers. With Mike at the helm, and alongside him an experienced management team, I'm very confident of the company’s path forward.”NORTH HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Location Sound Corporation announced today that outgoing President and CEO, David Panfili will be succeeded by, Michael Paul, effective January 1, 2022. Mr. Panfili, who has served in his current position since 1997, will remain with the company in the role of Chairman of the Board.
— David Panfili
“I am proud of what our employees have accomplished in service to our customers. With Michael Paul at the helm, and alongside him a highly experienced management team, I am very confident of the company’s path forward,” said David Panfili.
Mr. Paul joined Location Sound in 1997 in the Sales Department, with subsequent promotions to Product Specialist, Service Manager, and ultimately Technical Director in 2008. Michael stated, “I am honored to be named the next President of Location Sound and look forward to continue our commitment of service to the production sound community.”
About Location Sound Corporation
Location Sound opened its doors in October of 1977 with a mission to be the one-stop facility for production sound mixers for all their sales, rental, and equipment service needs. More than 40 years later, Location Sound is the dealer of choice for audio pros looking to add to/upgrade their recording gear—a true testament to their commitment to providing excellent customer service, unrivaled technical expertise, and access to critical inventory. For more information, please visit www.locationsound.com.
