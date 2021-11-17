PSSC Labs Releases Technology Grant Writing Tips

As financial challenges continue to be faced by organizations the need for technology grants has increased and PSSC has created four vital tips to help.

LAKE FOREST, CA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Perhaps no part of technology funding is more challenging than facing the daunting task of preparing a technology grant proposal, yet funding a new technology program can often require the application of various technology grant opportunities. To help counter the anxiety of the technology grant application process PSSC Labs has created a guide of four foundational tips that can assist with the grant writing process and make your applications more successful."We have found that technology grant writing can seem complicated and daunting which translates into a reluctance to complete the actual grant request. For over 25 years we have worked with organizations through the grant writing process and we've found there are four primary elements to most successful grants applications and we wanted to share this information with organizations starting their grant application," says Alex Lesser the VP of Sales from PSSC Labs. Technology grants tend to be for nonprofits, for-profits, educational institutions, and life science organizations. The typical grant writing process generally includes including the development of RFPs and applications for foundation grants, corporate grants and more. These technology grants can include everything from funding AI / Machine learning technology to specific hardware funding for HPC Clusters and Big Data Cluster environments. Many of these technology grant applications are also assigned to members of the team that may not be IT-focused and are more focused on research and science. "Our goal is to help these individuals who might not always be comfortable with actual technology specifications and provide them with the help and support they need. This is really the foundational concept behind us recommending these four tips we've found to be instrumental in the technology grant process," says Lesser. "One example that we've seen to be critical to the grant process is to formulate technology specifications that reflect the current best practices especially when it comes AI and Machine Learning technology. This can be a tough task for scientists and researchers who are focused on leveraging technologies versus working to specify the elements of a cutting-edge technology solution," Lesser continued.According to Submittable.com, there are currently over 900 federal grant programs offered by 26 different grant-making agencies (grants.gov). In 2019, the federal government distributed $721 billion to states and local governments, about 16% of the United States budget. This presents a significant opportunity for institutions and organizations looking to fund a variety of projects. A technology grant can take many forms. They may involve funding for the development of new technology or refinement of existing technology and program. "Since we have worked with so many organizations through the grant writing process we felt an obligation to share what we've learned which is why we felt creating these grant writing tips to be so critical," says Lesser. You can view the technology tips here: https://pssclabs.com/article/technology-grant-writing/