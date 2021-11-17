Biktrix Electric Bikes Ranked No. 190 Fastest-Growing Company in North America on the 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Biktrix Logo Biktrix Showroom in Saskatoon SK

We are so excited to be included on the Fast 500 & Fast 50 this year. We are proud to be recognized for our growth, which is a testament to our team’s efforts in leading the electric bike revolution” — Roshan Thomas

SASKATOON, SK, CANADA, November 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Biktrix Electric Bikes today announced it ranked No. 190 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 27th year. Biktrix Electric Bikes grew 728% during this period.

Biktrix’s chief executive officer, Roshan Thomas, credits the hard work and grit of his 60 member team, and the growing demand for electric bikes as a clean mode of transportation, with the company’s 728% revenue growth. He said, "We are so excited and honored to be included on the Fast 500 and Fast 50 lists this year. We are proud to be recognized for our growth, which is a testament to our team’s

efforts in designing, manufacturing, distributing and supporting top-notch electric bikes that deliver on our mission to improve the quality of life for everyone by leading the electric bike revolution.”

“Each year the Technology Fast 500 shines a light on leading innovators in technology and this year is no exception,” said Paul Silverglate, vice-chair, Deloitte LLP and U.S. technology sector leader. “In the face of innumerable challenges resulting from the pandemic, the best and brightest were able to pivot, reinvent and transform and grow. We celebrate the winning organizations and especially the talented employees driving their success.”

“The pandemic has underscored the urgent need for tech solutions in a variety of areas across health care, fintech, energy tech, entertainment, to name a few, so reliance on innovators like the winners of the Technology Fast 500 is more important than ever,” said Christie Simons, partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP and an industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications within Deloitte’s audit & assurance practice. “These companies are not only at the cutting edge, transforming the way we do business, but most importantly, recognize the strategic importance of ongoing innovation, especially in the ever-changing world of technology.”

Overall, 2021 Technology Fast 500™ companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 212% to 7,037% from 2017 to 2020, with median growth of 521%.

About the 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Now in its 27th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2017 to 2020.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company’s operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About Biktrix

Biktrix is a Canadian electric bike brand based in Saskatoon, SK that designs, builds and distributes top-notch electric bikes across North America. Biktrix currently has 3 showrooms in Canada located in Vancouver, BC, Kelowna, BC and Saskatoon, SK. By making electric bikes more easily accessible and usable to consumers, Biktrix helps more people get outdoors and enjoy a better quality of life. Biktrix is one of the fastest-growing North American technology companies and is the winner of the Deloitte

Technology Fast 50, and Deloitte Fast 500. Visit www.biktrix.com or visit @biktrixbikes on Twitter. Biktrix is a registered trademark of Biktrix Enterprises Inc.

About Deloitte

