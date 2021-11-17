Gov. Lee Makes Nationwide Pitch to Join Tennessee Highway Patrol

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Today, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security Commissioner Jeff Long announced efforts to relocate qualified law enforcement who are leaving states with restrictive mandates.

“There are many highly skilled law enforcement personnel who want to work in a state that doesn’t get in the middle of personal health decisions yet also provides for a wonderful quality of life,” said Gov. Lee. “As we’ve ramped up efforts to get more state troopers on the road, we want these men and women to consider Tennessee and we will assist with their relocation expenses.”

The script of the pitch reads:

I’ve got a message today for cops in New York all the way to sheriff deputies out in Los Angeles: We want you to join the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Our force is one of the most professional in the country, and we won’t get between you and your doctor.

We believe you’d be a great fit for our state and will help cover your moving expenses.

Let me tell you why Tennessee would be a great fit for you.

Here in Tennessee, we have so much to offer - like a low cost of living and no income tax.

We’ve got a beautiful state with everything from backroads to Broadway in Nashville. And for you, there’s an open road to opportunity.

In Tennessee, you’ll be given our full support and respect, and I’ll work to make sure your freedoms are protected.

We stand with our law enforcement, and we’ll stand with you, too.

If you’re looking for America at Its Best, come to Tennessee.

While Tennesseans enjoy the lowest state and local tax burden per capita in the country, the Tennessee Highway Patrol offers some of the most competitive benefits in the country including:

Full benefits package

A self-issued vehicle rather than a shared vehicle program

Complimentary uniforms and equipment provided

All fees for training academy paid for by the department

“The Tennessee Highway Patrol is a national leader in law enforcement and is internationally accredited by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies,” said Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security Commissioner Jeff Long. “We look forward to connecting with men and women who have served in various law enforcement capacities and showing them what THP has to offer.”

Out of state law enforcement who are interested in receiving more information or applying to the THP should visit JoinTHP.org.

“The Tennessee Highway Patrol is a professional and proud law enforcement agency,” said Colonel Matt Perry. “The THP has a long legacy of providing service, safety, and security for our state. If you have a heart for service and are interested in a professional career that offers endless opportunities, then a career as a trooper is meant for you. We want the best men and women to join our ranks.”

