Updated with Video* Suspect Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 2300 block of 24th Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Friday, November 5, 2021, in the 2300 block of 24th Street, Southeast.

At approximately 7:20 pm, the suspects and victim were engaged in an argument at the listed location. During the argument, one the suspects shot the victim then fled the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries.

One of the suspect was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos and video below:

https://youtu.be/QWBpPQ5uGOg

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.