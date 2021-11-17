Chile Labor Incentive Program extended to Jan. 31

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Nov. 17, 2021

Haga clic aquí para español.

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and the New Mexico Department of Agriculture on Wednesday announced the state of New Mexico’s Chile Labor Incentive Program has been extended to the end of January 2022 to cover the New Mexico red chile pepper harvest.

Gov. Lujan Grisham announced in August that the state was committing $5 million to form the Chile Labor Incentive Program (CLIP), a wage supplement program for the chile industry to combat concerns of a labor shortage that could have impacted the 2021 production of the state’s signature crop. Administered by the New Mexico Department of Agriculture, the program has supplemented wages for nearly 3,000 New Mexico chile harvest workers since its launch and ensured a successful green chile harvest in the fall of 2021.

Claims may be made for financial assistance for labor expenses incurred through Jan. 31, 2022 or upon full utilization of allocated funds. The deadline for all applications and claims is Feb. 28, 2022.

“I’m glad to have been able to work with chile producers statewide to ensure the success of this year’s chile harvest,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham. “New Mexico chile is an all-important symbol of our state’s agriculture and commerce, and with the support of the Chile Labor Incentive Program, our chile will continue to be enjoyed across the state and around the world.”

“We have allocated over $2.6 million in program funding thus far, and it’s important we continue the program’s efforts to ensure a timely harvest of the red chile crop,” said state Agriculture Secretary Jeff Witte. “I look forward to our agency continuing to work with industry partners to successfully carry out the governor’s vision for these funds and this support. Information about the program can be found on our website at www.nmda.nmsu.edu.”

