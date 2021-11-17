Local Spotlight: Two local entrepreneurs are disrupting a multi-billion dollar industry.
Two Charlotte, NC residents are taking on the $10.5 billion solar industry with their company, 365 Solar Energy.
Two Charlotte, NC residents are taking on the $10.5 billion solar industry with their company, 365 Solar Energy.
In early 2019, Charlotte, North Carolina locals Matthew Stiner and Will Clementi started a new kind of solar company. "We wanted to make a positive impact on people's lives; Solar was simply the vehicle that allowed us to do it," says co-founder Will Clementi. "We felt that building a company that was based on integrity, small-town values, and a community-first focus would be something we could feel great about — we had no idea how impactful it would be."
Over the next two years, the company expanded from one to three locations and also employed dozens of workers. With 5-star reviews on every corner of the web, it has gained a reputation as one of the best solar companies in the country.
"It was this massive opportunity to make a difference—we weren't really thinking about how we were going to make money," says co-founder Matthew Stiner. "We saw this big market that had an integrity problem—we knew we could solve it."
And solve it they did; the duo's business philosophy and local reputation as an honest and community-focused company has resulted in well over $10 million in solar panel and solar-powered backup generator system installations.
"What we're doing here is kind of the next generation of solar," said Matt. "People have always liked renewable energy, but it has always been very expensive and complicated. There was this car salesman-like, pushy process for the solar industry, and it didn't feel right. We did what every company should do and placed our focus on making our customers happy. The results have been both amazing and humbling. "
Solar companies around the country have struggled with rapidly growing pains as their customers clamored for better service.
It's common knowledge that the sun is a huge, life-giving ball of fire sitting in the sky that gives light and warmth. It can also be harnessed into electricity, but only if one follows certain rules, like how to position the panels and where there is an existing power grid. Many solar companies put profit over policy by knowingly installing sub-optimal systems that can't generate their promised output.
"Both Matt and I have, unfortunately, seen this from several other companies," says Will Clementi. Sure, they get a customer, but the added costs are bad reviews, poor integrity, lawsuits, etc. For companies like that, the long-term cost of a short-term sale is huge. Plus, who could feel good about doing business that way? "
"Our vision is to build trust with our local community," continues Matt. "When we started, we were one of the smallest solar companies in town, and we didn't have the resources to advertise or put up big billboards. We needed everyone to hear about us by word-of-mouth, which means every single installation needs to be done perfectly."
To do this job right, Matt and Will treat each house like they would their own home—they only use high efficiency panels, mounted on high quality racking systems that will last for decades; cable connections are secured in place with weatherproof supports; all electricians and installers are employed in-house, and are all top rated professionals.
Matt Stiner, Will Clementi, and their company, 365 Solar Energy, are making headlines. Their entrepreneurial drive and focus on community have not only gained the attention of local residents, but also catapulted them well beyond the 'Local Spotlight.'
As the two inch closer to the Top 100 Entrepreneurs of the Year list, national investors have taken an interest. "We've been approached by outside investors, but we are happy with our current setup. We are in full control of how we grow, who we help, and how," says Will. "We believe growth can be done quickly, or it can be done right. We believe in the latter."
As we head into 2022, the sun is shining bright on these two young solar superstars!
