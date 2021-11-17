Digital Finance has partnered with leading companies to offer a simple and intuitive way to purchase, trade, earn, and store cryptocurrency.

Our crypto one-stop shop is designed for those customers who want to easily buy cryptocurrency with a credit card, and earn a high-yield interest with a crypto savings account” — Maxim Nurov, Founder of Digital Finance

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital Finance has launched a crypto one-stop shop that simplifies access to digital assets for investors.

Through a collaboration with MoonPay, Digital Finance users can instantly purchase cryptocurrency using their credit or debit card with minimal friction. Users can then put this crypto to work by earning up to 9.5% annual yield on it, thanks to Digital Finance's collaboration with BlockFi. Besides that, Digital Finance customers can get easy access to Kraken cryptocurrency exchange and Ledger hardware crypto wallets.

Digital Finance was founded in 2016 by Maxim Nurov, a former banking lawyer. Nurov worked as General Counsel for major international banks for over ten years. After earning an MBA from the Fuqua School of Business at Duke University, he established Digital Finance and managed Black Square Capital, a global hedge fund that invested exclusively in digital assets.