Remotely Piloted Solutions rebrands as RPS Defense
EINPresswire.com/ -- Remotely Piloted Solutions, LLC is pleased to announce that the company will now continue to operate as RPS Defense reflecting the company’s growth since 2013 and the broader capabilities now offered to the defense industry. “As RPS Defense, we believe we remain close to our roots while reflecting the diverse range of services we now offer as a defense contractor,” said RPS Defense President, Phil Jones. “We take pride in the growth of RPS Defense as a leading contractor in the aircrew services vertical and are applying the same performance differentiators and values in new business areas RPS Defense is pursuing.
RPS Defense now offers an expanded capability of services in the intelligence, weapons, maintenance, flight test and training sectors to complement the aircrew flight services RPS Defense has excelled at over the last 8 years. These new capabilities are reflected in the launch of our new website www.rpsdefense.com.
“I am extremely proud of the team here at RPS Defense. The agility, passion and determination shown by the people that lead RPS Defense at home and around the globe every day is second to none. Bringing that same level of service we deliver to new verticals as RPS Defense will be a powerful growth story in the next phase of our journey,” said RPS Defense CEO, Blake Stovall.
RPS Defense is a leading provider of C5ISR services and mission solutions headquartered in Dallas, Texas and founded in 2013. Since its founding, RPS Defense has grown from a small team of just 10 employees to a cadre of professionals performing on programs around the globe. Every hour of every day, RPS Defense staff support the execution of ISR missions, capturing valuable data that informs strategic decisions and saves lives. Throughout RPS Defense’s rapid growth, the company’s vision has remained to provide customers with the highest levels of support in the pursuit of becoming leaders in comprehensive defense services.
Phil Jones
