Submit Release
News Search

There were 779 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,429 in the last 365 days.

Prevent the Spread of Forest Pests – Don’t Move Firewood

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: November 17, 2021 Contact: Leeann Duwe, Public Information Officer, (608) 224-5130, leeannm.duwe@wisconsin.gov Download PDF

MADISON, Wis. – With the annual gun deer hunting season starting soon, many will travel to their annual deer camp spot in our state. The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) is asking hunters who use firewood to either buy local or certified firewood in order to prevent the spread of ​harmful forest pests and diseases. Protecting our forests helps preserve wildlife habitats used for hunting. 

“Preventing the spread of forest pests and diseases supports tourism, timber, and nursery industries," said Brian Kuhn, DATCP's Bureau of Plant Industry director. “Burning certified firewood is the safest option, as it has been treated to reduce the risk of spreading pests and diseases to new areas." 

State certified firewood displays a DATCP label with a certification number and the firewood dealer's name. It is available at many retail locations including gas stations, and may be purchased directly from certified firewood dealers. DATCP's firewood dealer certification program is voluntary, and there are currently 36 participants

“Just because you can't see them doesn't mean forest pests aren't present in your firewood," said Kuhn. “DATCP works closely with local, state, and federal partners to survey for pests and diseases in order to protect the Wisconsin forests our citizens, businesses, and communities rely on." 

Examples of some of the pests and diseases DATCP monitors for include emerald ash borer, spotted lanternfly, and Asian longhorned beetle. Limiting firewood movement helps prevent the spread of tree-killing and habitat-damaging insects, some of which are not yet established in Wisconsin. To learn more about invasive pests in Wisconsin and how to identify and report them, visit https://plantpests.wi.gov

For more information and to learn more about DATCP's firewood dealer certification and firewood movement rules, visit https://datcp.wi.gov/Pages/Programs_Services/Firewood.aspx. 

### 

Find more DATCP news in our newsroom, on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

You just read:

Prevent the Spread of Forest Pests – Don’t Move Firewood

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.