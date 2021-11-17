RouteGenie Integrates with MTM to Boost Efficiency for NEMT Providers
RouteGenie Expands Broker Integrations to Include MTM
We’re very excited to work with MTM to create a seamless experience for our NEMT providers who also partner with MTM across the country.”BUFFALO, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RouteGenie is excited to announce a new broker integration with MTM through its MTM Link platform. RouteGenie’s direct broker integrations give transportation providers a simplified way to manage every trip from beginning to end, while sharing trip data with their broker partners in real-time.
— Jonathon Anthon, RouteGenie’s Chief Revenue Officer
Current and future RouteGenie customers who work with MTM will have the ability to share real-time data with the MTM Link platform, including general trip information, GPS updates, and timestamps for pick-ups, drop-offs, and trip completions.
RouteGenie is excited to offer this new integration to its customers, which will allow them to find and schedule trips faster for a more productive operation overall.
“We’re very excited to work with MTM to create a seamless experience for our NEMT providers who also partner with MTM across the country,” said Jonathon Anthon, RouteGenie’s Chief Revenue Officer. “The MTM Link platform allows us to create the most intuitive and easy-to-use process available on the market when it comes to interacting with a national NEMT broker.”
“Integrations with RSD partners make it extremely convenient and easy for our transportation providers to take advantage of the benefits of the MTM Link platform without moving to a new RSD solution,” said MTM President and CEO Alaina Maciá. “Our goal is to always be flexible and support our providers’ system of choice.”
About RouteGenie
RouteGenie is a modern software solution made by NEMT providers for NEMT providers. Developed by a team of transportation technology experts, RouteGenie is a leading solution for NEMT fleets both big and small that allows providers to cut costs, streamline their daily operations, and provide the best service possible to their customers every day. Customizable to every company’s individual needs, RouteGenie is built to grow alongside NEMT businesses. RouteGenie is currently used by over 250 fleets in 37 different states across the nation and internationally.
About MTM
MTM is the nation's most trusted and qualified partner for healthcare, transportation, and logistics solutions. Since 1995, MTM has managed NEMT for state and county governments, managed care organizations, health systems, and other programs involving transportation for the disabled, underserved, and elderly. Leveraging technology to streamline processes and improve the user experience for all stakeholders, MTM's wide spectrum of services help clients improve health outcomes, promote independence, reduce costs, and increase satisfaction. In 2009, MTM's leadership established MTM Transit, an affiliate that provides direct paratransit and fixed route transit services. Every year, MTM and MTM Transit collectively remove community barriers for twelve million people by providing more than 20 million trips in 32 states and the District of Columbia. MTM and MTM Transit are privately held, woman-owned business enterprises.
Jonathon Anthon
RouteGenie
+1 9542568344
jon@routegenie.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn