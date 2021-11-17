MASSACHUSETTS TO CELEBRATE VIRTUAL NATIONAL ADOPTION DAY EVENT
Online Ceremony to Recognize Families who Adopted Children from Foster Care this Year
National Adoption Day is an event we look forward to each year as a culmination of so many people’s hard work and dedication.”BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE) and the Department of Children and Families (DCF) will celebrate the finalization of adoptions of 97 children on National Adoption Day. Celebrations are traditionally held in courthouses across Massachusetts, but this year, judges from the juvenile and probate court will preside over more than 60 adoptions on Zoom, following a virtual, webinar-style event featuring notable speakers, photo submissions from families and more on Friday, November 19, 2021 at 9 a.m.
The National Adoption Day Statewide Virtual Event focuses on the over 220 Massachusetts families who finalized adoptions since November of 2020. As a result of the ongoing pandemic, many adoptive families are unable to come together for the annual celebration of adoptions on National Adoption Day. This virtual event provides a way for families, social workers and the courts to celebrate these adoptions and to raise awareness among the general public about the importance of adoption from foster care and the opportunity to become an adoptive parent. In Massachusetts:
• Approximately 8,398 children are in foster care.
• Approximately 3,236 children have a goal of adoption.
• Approximately 1,708 of these children are in need of adoptive parents.
“National Adoption Day is an event we look forward to each year as a culmination of so many people’s hard work and dedication,” said DCF Commissioner Linda S. Spears. “I am grateful to our DCF staff, the team at MARE and all of the juvenile and probate court judges for their efforts to make sure so many children will be spending the upcoming holidays with their permanent families.”
MARE is proud to work with Massachusetts families, social workers and courts throughout the state to continue the annual National Adoption Day celebration tradition in a safe and meaningful way this year. MARE encourages members of the media, adoptive families and the general public to attend the virtual event over Zoom through a device of choice that can connect to the internet.
