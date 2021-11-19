Submit Release
R&B Newcomer YAHNEI Releases Debut EP ‘2:22’

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nigerian R&B singer-songwriter YAHNEI has released her debut EP, ‘2:22’, on major streaming and digital platforms. Based out of Toronto, Ontario, the promising young prospect delivers droves of soulful, sultry performances on her euphoric ‘trap meet modern R&B beats.’ Throughout the 6-track EP, ‘2:22’ conveys both the artist’s authentic confidence and a sincere yearning for deeper love. Drawing inspiration from some of her favorite artists - Nina Simone, and PartyNextDoor, listeners instantly connect with her music on a heartfelt level.

Yahnei made her presence known last week with the first single off ‘2:22’, titled “Kickin’ It,” which was released on November 11. Other tracks on the EP show the depth of her influences, from the IDM-tinged ethereal approach on “Motion” to the passionate guitar lead that centers “Waitin’”. But, naturally, it’s the ever-present, low-toned, ’90s soul-stirring vocals that distinguish Yahnei as both a vintage throwback and new trailblazer. On ‘2:22’, it’s easy to see why good things don’t go out of style.

‘2:22’ is out now and available here. For more on Yahnei, visit her on Instagram.

Valencia Jackson
AMW Group
+1 (310) 295-4150
