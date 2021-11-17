NORTH RIVERSIDE PARK MALL TO HOST 2ND ANNUAL TOY DRIVE TO BENEFIT LOCAL FAMILIES
North Riverside Park Mall announced today that it will host its 2nd annual Holiday Toy Drive to support The Children’s Center of Cicero-Berwyn.
North Riverside Park Mall’s Holiday Toy Drive is an opportunity for us and shoppers to come together to help local families experience joy by bringing smiles to their children’s faces.”NORTH RIVERSIDE , IL, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- North Riverside Park Mall announced today that it will host its 2nd annual Holiday Toy Drive to support community families who may be struggling to make the holidays merry and bright this season. The mall has partnered up again with The Children’s Center of Cicero-Berwyn, which works to provide educational daycare and child development programs for low-income families. From Friday, November 26 to Sunday, December 12, 2021, guests who bring an unwrapped toy to North Riverside Park Mall’s Customer Service Center will receive a free movie pass to Classic Cinemas North Riverside Luxury 6 Movie Theater.
“This year has been particularly hard for many families, and the need in our communities is greater than ever,” said Lidia Darkova, marketing director, North Riverside Park Mall. “North Riverside Park Mall’s Holiday Toy Drive is an opportunity for us and shoppers to come together to help local families experience joy by bringing smiles to their children’s faces.”
To participate in the Toy Drive, mall goers should bring an unwrapped toy to the Customer Service Center located in Center Court at North Riverside Park Mall during all mall hours. Shoppers who drop off a toy donation will receive a free movie pass to Classic Cinemas Movie Theater in North Riverside. The Holiday Toy Drive is the perfect way to give back to the community while also saving on holiday shopping and dining at favorite eateries.
“We are thrilled to partner with North Riverside Park Mall again to help ensure our center’s families will have a wonderful holiday,” said Tracy Patton, MIECHV Program Supervisor, The Children’s Center Cicero-Berwyn. “Every toy will make a difference, and we are grateful for the opportunity to help ease the financial burdens of many.”
About The Children’s Center of Cicero-Berwyn
The Children's Center has been a part of the Cicero and Berwyn community since 1978 and now operates 13 programs in nine sites. The organization is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit registered charitable organization chartered in the State of Illinois. All childcare programs are licensed by the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services and are NAEYC Accredited. All of our sites are Star Level 3 on the QRS (Quality Rating Scale).
About North Riverside Park Mall
North Riverside Park Mall was purchased in 2004 by The Feil Organization, a national real estate developer and manager based in New York City. Founded over 50 years ago, The Feil Organization has developed, acquired or managed more than 20 million square feet of retail, commercial and industrial properties. For more information, please visit www.northriversideparkmall.com.
