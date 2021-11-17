DENTEC SAFETY’S CLAUDIO DENTE JOINS OH&S SAFETYPOD’S LATEST EPISODE TO DISCUSS HEALTHCARE & RESPIRATORY PROTECTION

Dentec Safety President Claudio Dente with the NEW Comfort-AirNxMD Reusable N95 Respirator for Healthcare Professionals

The OH&S SafetyPod Editor and host Sydny Shepard sits down with Claudio Dente to discuss how the pandemic led to a creation of superior respiratory protection.

COVID-19 has affected our health AND our critical supply of PPE. I'm excited and honored to share our story on the OH&S SafetyPod and how Dentec is working hard to protect our frontline workers.” — Claudio Dente- Dentec Safety Specialists President & Co-Founder

NEWMARKET, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Healthcare workers have taken on a lot in the past year and a half. The OH&S SafetyPod Editor and host Sydny Shepard sits down with Dentec Safety's Claudio Dente to discuss how the pandemic led to a creation of superior respiratory protection.

Because they can be exposed to dangerous viruses in and outside of work, healthcare workers have been facing increased likelihood of contracting Covid-19 since March of 2020. Issues in the supply chain limiting necessary PPE, increases in contagious patients and new rules that allow healthcare workers to reuse disposable face coverings and respirators have not made things easy for those on the front lines helping to protect our most vulnerable during this pandemic.

Claudio shares how Dentec quickly deployed their resources and developed the patent pending Comfort-AirNxMD® respirator and received NIOSH approval in February of 2021. The Comfort-AirNxMD® respirator is approved with a N95 filter or a P100 cartridge that are replaceable. Testing concluded that Dentec’s design was more comfortable and safer than using a disposable style N95 respirator or surgical mask.

This new generation respirator may be used in place of disposable respirators to reduce cost and waste. Using our Comfort-AirNxMD® series respirator without an exhalation valve will reduce cost and waste by 70% - 90%. The Comfort-AirNxMD® is finally a safer, more comfortable, less expensive and more sustainable solution.

Claudio Dente, the President and Co-Founder of Dentec Safety Specialists chats with the SafetyPod host Sydny, all about the plights healthcare workers have faced in the last year and a half, how federal regulatory agencies are trying to increase protections, the introduction of the Comfort-AirNxMD® series respirator and what manufacturers in the safety industry are doing to help.

About Dentec Safety Specialists Inc.: Dentec Safety is a leading manufacturer and distributor of safety products in North America since 2004. Headquartered in Ontario, Canada with a manufacturing facility in Lenexa, Kansas, Dentec Safety is dedicated to providing the highest quality safety products and solutions delivering enhanced value and comfort. Our expertise from decades of experience in Industrial Safety and our innovative design technologies have solidified us as thought leaders in the field. Protection and comfort are at the core of everything we do at Dentec. As a leading manufacturer of Safety Solutions, it is our mission to help organizations do the right thing, keep their employees safe and exceed Industry Health & Safety Standards.

