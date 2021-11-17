Income Property Specialists Recognized with Prestigious AMO® Accreditation by IREM®
Income Property Specialists, a leader in Bay Area apartment management, earns prestigious certification from IREM
AMO accreditation sets the standard for property management excellence. Becoming an AMO demonstrates to our employees, clients and investors, the high quality and professional service IPS provides. ”CUPERTINO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Income Property Specialists (IPS), a 37-year-old company specializing in value-added property management for California apartment properties, recently joined a premier group of real estate management companies that have met the rigorous requirements to receive AMO® (ACCREDITED MANAGEMENT ORGANIZATION) distinction from the Institute of Real Estate Management (IREM®).
— Clay Llewellyn, chief operating officer
“The AMO accreditation sets the standard for property management excellence,” said Clay Llewellyn, chief operating officer of Income Property Specialists. “Becoming an AMO demonstrates to our employees, clients and investors, the high quality and professional service IPS provides.”
AMOs demonstrate strong financial performance, outstanding leadership, and adhere to a Code of Professional Ethics strictly enforced by IREM to maintain integrity beyond reproach. Accreditation as an AMO requires firms to follow best practices in real estate management, demonstrating that they meet standards and functions related to operations and service. Property owners can be assured that an AMO will put their interests first.
Founded in 1984, Income Property Specialists’ management team brings over 85 years of combined experience in real estate investing, property management, and asset appreciation. As value-added real estate consultants, IPS works closely as a trusted partner with institutional investors and high-net worth individuals to drive profitability and return on investment, while providing their clients with professional advice and peace of mind. IPS is also a pioneer in the resurgence of real estate syndication, providing fractional ownership opportunities in high-value properties to accredited investors.
“While our most important rewards are the results we are able to achieve for our clients, this AMO accreditation is further recognition that we are a leader amongst property management firms, and that our clients can rest assured that the success of their properties is always foremost in our recommendations and actions,” said Robert Salwasser, founder & president of Income Property Specialists. For more information visit www.incomepropertyspecialists.com or call 408-446-0848.
