VT Community Broadband Board (VCBB) to Meet on November 22, 2021 at Noon

The Vermont Community Broadband Board (VCBB) will be meeting at Noon on Monday, November 15. The meeting will be held in the 3rd floor GIGA Conference Room at the VT Department of Public Service, 112 State Street, Montpelier, VT. Those unable to attend in person can also participate online. Please see the agenda (linked below) for information on accessing the meeting remotely. Due to the uptick in COVID-19 cases, the public is encouraged to attend remotely if possible. Masks are requested if you attend in person. The VCBB was established by Act 71 (2021)—An act relating to accelerated community broadband deployment—to coordinate, facilitate, support, and accelerate the development and implementation of universal community broadband solutions. The board will develop policies and programs to accelerate community efforts that advance the State’s goal of achieving universal access to reliable, high-quality, affordable, fixed broadband achieving speeds of at least 100 Mbps symmetrical. For more information about the meeting, including how to participate online, please see visit https://publicservice.vermont.gov/vcbb