The Couple-preneurs Show | Tonya Cross of Accented Glory Discusses Balancing A 9-to-5, Marriage, & Entrepreneurship
Is it possible to find balance when juggling a 9-to-5, marriage, and entrepreneurship?
The drive home became my time, my transition from the 9-to-5 to my business.”ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tonya Cross is the visionary and accessory designer of Accented Glory. Her company specializes in natural hair accessories and Afrocentric jewelry designs thoughtfully crafted with fabrics and materials that avoid drying out natural hair and causing damage to kinky, coily, and curly hair.
— Tonya Cross
During Episode #19 of The Couple-preneurs Show, Mrs. Cross dives into a discussion with the hosts Oscar and Kiya Frazier, around the balance of working a 9-to-5, being present in your marriage, all while building a creative business from the ground up. Some people would think that balancing two of the three is tough, but Mrs. Cross provides a candid conversation around how it is possible to do all three.
When asked what's the secret sauce, Mrs. Cross responded, "If you're looking for it to be easy, then you're not ready for entrepreneurship. But, the rewards that come from my hard work are worth it. You have to carve out time for your spouse and include each other in your journey and plans."
In the interview, Mrs. Cross explains the transition from having a steady income that provided a comfortable lifestyle to building an income. Her response is honest and relatable for many people who have leaped or might be considering the leap to entrepreneurship. In addition, Ms. Cross talks about planning, carving out time, and being transparent with your significant other.
When asked what inspired Accented Glory, Mrs. Cross explained, "Making things by hand is therapeutic for me; it gives me so much joy and peace. I believe that positive energy is passed on through each design I create."
Accented Glory pieces have been featured on Essence, Martha Stewart Shop, and Refinery29.
Learn more about Tonya Cross here: https://www.linkedin.com/in/tonyacross/
ABOUT ACCENTED GLORY
Accented Glory is a handcrafted women's fashion accessory brand specializing in natural hair accessories and Afrocentric jewelry designs. The signature design is the "The Afro Puff Holder"; it accents and holds the afro puff in place. Accented Glory's jewelry line includes earrings, necklaces, and bracelets. Custom orders are available for both hair accessories and jewelry designs for special occasions.
Learn more about Accented Glory here: www.accentedglory.com
ABOUT THE COUPLE-PRENEURS SHOW
The Couple-preneurs Show, affectionately known as the providers of The Secret Sauce of Power Couples, is focused on helping couples, entrepreneurs, and individuals looking to start their own business develop structure and strategies that nurture the balance between business and home.
Capture unique and informative ways to create, build, or advance your entrepreneurial journey via listening to other successful entrepreneurs’ stories of triumph, trials, and lessons learned.
To Listen to the show: https://thoughtleaders.ndemandconsulting.com/the-couple-preneurs-show
To be a guest on the show: https://calendly.com/ndemandcalendar/podcast
Grab a copy of Oscar & Kiya’s book, Confessions: The Truth About Perfect Timing: https://www.amazon.com/Confessions-Perfect-Couples-Reaching-Everything/dp/0615963463
