AOE presents more info about its new all-electric motorcycle
AOE Bike is fully electric and environmentally friendly with a Norwegian designOSLO, NORWAY, November 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AOE Mobility AS (“AOE Mobility”), a Scandinavian technology company, is pleased to present more information about the new AOE Bike. AOE Bike is an all-electric motorcycle with no internal combustion engine, allowing the driver to experience unadulterated power without the disruptive noise of a traditional motorcycle.
“We are beyond grateful for all of the attention AOE Bike has received,” said Jakob Kirsebom Lanto, CEO & Co-Founder of AOE Mobility. “Therefore, we are pleased to present target specifications and more information about our all-electric motorcycle. Starting off with the colors, AOE Bike will be available as black, white, gray, blue, red, green, gold, and pink.”
AOE Mobility goes on to inform that AOE Bike will not only have a swappable battery pack, but that it will also come with solutions for harsh climate conditions. The optional aero wheels, studded tires, and seat warmer will ensure a more pleasant experience during the winter season.
“The all-electric AOE Bike will come with a swappable battery pack,” said Espen Kvalvik, CTO & Co-Founder of AOE Mobility. “Instead of having to wait on charging your bike, all you will have to do is to swap out the discharged unit with a charged one. In addition to this solution, we are delighted to unveil that AOE Bike will come with aerodynamic rims, studded tires, and a seat-warmer for those brisk winter days.”
“We are currently discussing the possibility of offering a double-stacked battery pack for the side wagon,” added Adrian Kristofer Locklindh, COO & Co-Founder of AOE Mobility. “However, there will have to be a clear demand for this extra range. As a consequence of that, we would be more than happy to receive and discuss input from all of our stakeholders.”
If you have any technological solutions you would like to see on the all-electric AOE Bike, feel free to contact AOE Mobility on one of their social media channels.
