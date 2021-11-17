ACE Coatings Market worth USD 3 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by Prismane Consulting

ACE Coatings Demand Overview, 2014-2030

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, November 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prismane Consulting is pleased to publish its Global ACE Coatings Market Study Report. This report forms a part of the Paints & Coatings Market Strategy report recently published by Prismane Consulting. ACE Coatings are a category of Protective coatings which are used in diverse industrial markets to protect metal, concrete structures, surfaces from tough environmental conditions and exposure to other chemicals including acids, alkalis, and solvents. Prismane Consulting forecasts the ACE Coatings Market to grow from USD 2 billion in 2020 to USD 3 billion by 2030, at a Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4% during the long-term forecast.

Primary function of these protective coatings is to protect the substrate against corrosion and erosion. Besides this, some of the protective coatings also offer excellent aesthetic appearance to the substrates. Improved aesthetics has been a key buying criterion, especially in agriculture machineries like tractors. Agricultural, Construction and Earthmoving (ACE) equipment coatings is an important part of the metal coating industry. ACE coatings properties includes aesthetics, weathering, anticorrosion, chemical resistance, and mechanical resistance. Key coatings manufacturers have also been offering ACE Coatings with a multi-year guarantee specially against corrosion.

Agriculture, the largest outlet for ACE Coatings through 2030.

At a global level, agriculture has been identified to be the largest end-use industry for ACE Coatings leading with a share of around 40% in 2019. The agriculture industry is forecast to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period up to 2030. Farming technologies have come a long way in the past few years. Rising urbanization has led to increase in demand for housing and road infrastructure leading to the use of fertile farming lands to suffice this upsurge in demand. With limited fertile land, increasing agricultural output is eminent which leads to the development of newer technologies in farming rather than using the conventional farming techniques. Automation in farming by introduction of machinery has helped lessen physical efforts and time for farmers. Automation has also helped in improving crop yield in the past. The rising government policies supporting modernization of agriculture in countries like China and India will drive the demand growth of ACE Coatings in the agriculture segment in the long-term forecast.

This market study describes the ACE Coatings global market, with focus on major countries and their subsequent demand for different segments, technologies, and end-use industries of ACE Coatings. The market has been segmented on the bases of segment as Agriculture, Construction & Earthmoving and Material Handling. In terms of technology type, the global ACE Coatings market has been segmented into Water-borne, Solvent-borne, Electrocoats and Powder coatings. The different end-use industries for ACE Coatings included in the market report are, Agriculture, Construction and Mining & Industrial. The study covers demand analysis of ACE Coatings for regions like North America, Europe, Central & South America, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa and major countries like the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Spain, Russia, Turkey, China, Japan, India, South Korea, in each of the region. ACE Coatings Market data in term of volume and value for each segment, technology, and end-use industry.

About Prismane Consulting
Prismane Consulting is a global consulting firm serving leading businesses in the field of Chemicals, Petrochemicals, Polymers, Materials, Environment and Energy. We are a leading provider of in-depth technical and management consulting services and have been advising clients on their key strategic issues solving their most critical business problems.
The Chemicals & Energy Practice also offers its clients market studies, strategy and business opportunity assessment reports related to refining, Chemicals, Petrochemicals, Plastic & Polymers, Coatings, Materials, Power & Utilities and other energy sources and products.

About

Prismane Consulting is a unique global research & consulting firm serving businesses in the field of Chemicals, Energy and Environment. We provide in-depth technical reports & consulting services. Our Strategy and Market study reports cover information on complete value chains, supply- demand analysis, trade, supplier profiles, target markets, business opportunity assessments, new technologies and emerging trends. These studies analyze historical trends and future prospects like major areas of growth, investments, profitability, and other emerging opportunities for companies. Special features in the strategy reports include variation in product pricing resulting from change in feedstock, raw material, input and other associated costs. Our methods of research and analysis can be made to tailor fit any research or consulting requirements to improve performance & services. To know more about our services contact us on info@prismaneconsulting.com

