For Sale | Telemedicine Platform | Virtual Primary care Platform | Online Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy Telemedicine Platform TeleDaddy Platform

TeleDaddy, a direct-to-consumer Health Platform including Telemedicine Platform, Online Digital Pharmacy and Digital Therapy Deployment Platform is for sale.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, US, November 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TeleDaddy, a direct-to-consumer Health Platform utilizing state of the art Telemedicine Platform, Online Digital Pharmacy and Digital Therapy Deployment Platform taking care of everything from diagnosis by US-licensed physicians to the delivery of prescribed FDA approved medication to our patients, is for sale.

Check us out at: app.teledaddy.com

TeleMedicine Platform Highlights

☑SureScripts Certified to send prescription electronically to 65,000 Pharmacy across US.

☑ Video consultation

☑ SMS and Inside Platform Chat

☑ Artificial Intelligence powered Symptoms & Diagnosis.

☑ HIPAA Compliant

☑ Drug Interaction checker

☑ Capture Electronic Consent

☑ LegitScript Certified

Online Pharmacy Highlights

☑ Online Pharmacy Platform

☑ Physical Pharmacy Location in Florida with online pharmacy capability.

☑ 25+ Active State License

☑ Active DEA License

☑ All Major Insurances accepted

Capabilities

☑ Direct to Consumer Subscription offering of Erectile Dysfunction Meds, Birth Control, Migraine, Hair Loss, Skincare, Quit Smoking, Anaphylaxis, Allergies etc.

☑ HUB Pharmacy

☑ Manufacturer solutions for Branded Medications like Contrave, Ubrelvy, Nurtec ODT, Cambia, Zomig Nasal Spray, Stendra, Addyi, Xulane, Qbrexza, Afrezza, Tosymra, Emgality…..etc.

☑ Online Pharmacy Platform

☑ Telemedicine platform

☑ Digital Therapy (DTx) Platform for Leva, EndeavorRx, Somryst, reSET, reSET-O …etc.

☑ Online Pet Telemedicine and Online Pet Pharmacy

☑ Lab Test

☑ Contact Lens Platform

☑ OTC Medications

☑ Medical Marijuana Card

* Platform work in progress.

Common Questions:

Q: Is company generating revenue?

A: Yes

Q: Why would someone buy your company?

A: Our company is turnkey operation.

Q: Who is competitor in your Space?

A: We have multiple platform:

☑ Online Pharmacy Platform:

– Alto Pharmacy

– Capsule Pharmacy

– NowRx Pharmacy

☑ Direct to Consumer Health Platform:

– Hims

– Ro Health

☑ Digital Therapy Deployment Platform:

– Phil

– UpScript

☑ TeleMedicine Platform:

– MdLive

– TelaDoc Health

Q: Do you have Physical Pharmacy?

A: Yes

Q: How many states you can serve from your physical pharmacy and what is plan to serve all 50 states?

A: We can serve 25+ States from our physical pharmacy located in Florida. For remaining states, we are trying to get Non-Resident Pharmacy License. If we needed fulfilment in other states immediately, then we do have two Pharmacy ready to support remaining states.

Q: How is your pricing in Direct-to-Consumer offerings compared to Competitor?

A: Our pricing is 25% to 80% lower than the Competitor with up to 50% Gross Margin on first order and up to 80% Gross margin on recurring order.

Q: Can You elaborate more on Digital Therapy Deployment Platform?

A: Digital therapeutics (DTx) are a digital health category defined by the Digital Therapeutics Alliance as products that “deliver evidence-based therapeutic interventions to patients that are driven by high quality software programs to prevent, manage, or treat a medical disorder or disease.” Teledaddy provides 360 access from patient consultation, coverage determination, Co-Pay Collection to delivery of digital content to patient from the single platform.

Q: How can we request a demo of all the functionalities?

– A doctor’s prescription is required for purchase.