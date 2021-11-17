Regrow Logo Regrow Joins SustainCERT Value Change Initiative

Group to establish best practices for Scope 3 emissions reductions

Accounting for greenhouse gas emissions is complex, and this complexity can become a barrier to collective action. Creating guidance is crucial for scaling carbon removals in agriculture.” — Dr. Jeff Seale, Director of Environmental Strategy and Climate Policy

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Regrow Ag, an industry leader in reporting, measurement and verification tools for ecosystem markets, has officially joined the SustainCERT Value Change Initiative. The initiative develops programs across multiple industries, which work to establish best practices for Scope 3 emissions reductions.

Scope 3 emissions are greenhouse gas emissions that come from within a company’s supply chain, but are not owned or controlled by the company. Reducing these emissions is necessary in reaching sustainability goals. The SustainCERT Value Change Initiative works to add best practices and guidelines around Scope 3 emissions, to incentivize climate-smart practices and manage emissions throughout the supply chain.

SustainCERT has established a Food and Ag Working Group, in which Regrow will be housed. Regrow joins approximately 20 other companies in this working group, all positioned throughout the food and agriculture value chain.

As the industry’s leading MRV provider, Regrow will leverage expertise in measurement, reporting and verification (MRV) for ecosystem markets within the working group. The company is one of few participants that provides an independent, third party platform for measuring and verifying emissions reductions, and Regrow’s technical knowledge and expertise in this field will facilitate change for food supply chains.

“Adequately addressing scope 3 emissions will give the industry more certainty when it comes to investments in carbon removals,” said Dr. Jeff Seale, Regrow’s Director of Environmental Strategy and Climate Policy. “Accounting for greenhouse gas emissions across multiple players is complex, and this complexity can become a barrier to collective action. Creating guidance for this process is crucial for scaling carbon removals in agriculture.”

For more information about Regrow’s MRV capabilities, visit www.regrow.ag/mrv.



###

ABOUT REGROW

Regrow is a software company that provides sustainable transformation across the agrifood supply chain. Regrow delivers scalable, science-based solutions for adoption, measurement, reporting and verification (MRV) of ecosystem outcomes, such as soil carbon, nitrogen leaching, among others. Regrow monitors over 150 million acres of agricultural land in 45 countries and supports industry leaders such as General Mills, Cargill, Bayer AG, The Nature Conservancy, among others, to meet their nature commitments.