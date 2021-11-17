Planning a Camping Trip to Rocky Mountain Recreation & PFA? Reserve a Spot Online Beginning December 1

Rocky Mountain Recreation and Public Fishing Area (PFA), located near Rome, Georgia, is one beautiful location for a weekend adventure. Planning on a camping trip or want to use the area shelter or pavilion? Starting December 1, you will need to make your reservation before you arrive – either online , with the Go Outdoors GA app , or by phone, says the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division (WRD).

Use of the reservation system for Rocky Mountain Recreation and PFA will allow visitors to make reservations up to 13 months in advance of their desired visiting date and will ensure that they have a secured location before traveling. This reservation system allows Rocky Mountain to become consistent with the system used at other state PFAs offering campgrounds.

The campground consists of 36 electric/water hook-up campsites ($30/night for single sites, $60/night for double sites). Additionally, there are nine tent-only sites ($12/night, no electric or water). The campground area has a comfort station with restrooms and a shower facility, a playground and a beach. Make your camping reservation at https://reservations.gooutdoorsgeorgia.com.

Rocky Mountain is located in Northwest Georgia near the Chattahoochee National Forest on 5,000 acres of Oglethorpe Power Corporation land. The area includes two recreation lakes totaling 559 acres, with largemouth bass and sunfish being the most common game fish species. Visitors might have the opportunity to see whitetail deer, turkey or waterfowl that frequent the area. The lakes, with a backdrop of forested ridgelines, offer visitors a scenic and relaxed setting in which to enjoy fishing, hunting, picnicking, hiking, camping and other outdoor activities.

Rocky Mountain Recreation and PFA is open sunrise to sunset daily. There is a $5 parking pass required to visit the area (not included with campsite or shelter/pavilion fees). Anglers fishing the area need a fishing license. Licenses may be purchased online at GoOutdoorsGeorgia.com, at a license vendor or by calling 1.800.366.2661.

To find out more about Rocky Mountain Recreation and PFA, visit https://georgiawildlife.com/rocky-mountain-pfa. For more information about all Georgia PFAs, visit http://georgiawildlife.com/allpfas.

