mobileLIVE Becomes Great Place to Work® Certified
EINPresswire.com/ -- mobileLIVE, a digital transformation consultancy specializing in experiences and the technology used to perfect them, is proud to be named a Great Place to Work®-Certified Company.
“Investing in our people, prioritizing a culture of learning, and empowering and enabling the professional and personal goals of employees is ingrained in our culture,” says Aftab Ali, Director Human Resources. “We understand that in our line of work, fostering innovation and supporting the people who spark it is critical to driving change and solving the challenges our clients turn to us to solve. We give our employees less to worry about while enabling them to do more, professionally and personally. It’s simple in concept but far-reaching in impact.”
This certification is determined after a comprehensive independent evaluation by the Great Place to Work® Institute Canada and an extensive employee survey conducted anonymously. Additionally, recognized organizations must be headquartered in Canada, with a majority agreement that people are treated fairly, regardless of personal characteristics (such as gender, ethnicity, age, sexual orientation).
“Becoming an employer of choice is not only a foundational aspiration of ours but strategic and critical to achieving our vision for the future,” said Jahan Ali, CEO and Founder. “This certification serves as an indicator, directly from the people who matter most, that we are on the right track. It’s the experience our people provide which is a big driver for our growth and never losing clients, and why it’s so critical to provide an equal experience to employees.”
About mobileLIVE
mobileLIVE is a new breed digital transformation consultancy specializing in perfecting customer experiences and modernizing technology infrastructure. Best known for helping clients make intelligent investments and reduce time-to-launch, our team of experts from 25 countries has helped achieve 100% client retention and 19 notable industry recognition. It reflects our reliability in delivering what we promise and the quality we bring to every engagement. Their commitment to helping clients navigate the most demanding challenges, unlock real potential, and drive transformative and scalable growth is second to none. Visit us at www.mobilelive.ca.
About Great Place to Work®
Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, Great Place to Work recognizes Canada’s Best Workplaces in a series of national lists, including those published by The Globe & Mail (Canada) and Fortune Magazine (USA). Great Place to Work provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. Visit us at www. greatplacetowork.ca.
