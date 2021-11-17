Private Investigation Company, Insignis Investigations celebrates accreditation for ISO9001
Private Investigation Company, Insignis Investigations has been accreditted for ISO9001 by the Britiah Assessment Bureau for the second year.
This International Standard underlines our commitment to our customers and our focus on quality.”MANCHESTER, GREATER MANCHESTER, UK, November 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Insignis Investigations' Private Investigation company continues to grow and evolve, they have acknowledged that continuous review and improvement of the way they function as a business is critical to their success, both now and in the future.
— Andrew Chenery, owner of Insignis Investigations
These past two years they have invested considerable time and effort in quality reviewing their fundamental operations; what they are doing, why they do it, how they do it, and more importantly, how they can improve.
In recognition of their hard work, Insignis Investigations is delighted to announce their operations are in line with International Standards for Quality Management ISO 9001:2015 for the second year, it truly is an amazing achievement.
The scope of the assessment was for the provision of Private Investigation Services including (but not limited to) Surveillance, Tracing, Tracking, Investigation, Open Source Intelligence and Process Serving, meeting the customers specification for private companies, insurance companies, public authorities and the general public throughout North West of England and the UK.
Andrew Chenery, the Director at Insignis Investigations said, “We’re particularly pleased to have achieved standard ISO 9001:2015 certification as it underlines our commitment to our customers and our focus on quality. Not many customers get to see their suppliers’ ‘back-office’ activities. This recognition demonstrates we can provide a quality solution from quotation to delivery.”
Insignis Investigations have been independently assessed and recognised by the British Assessment Bureau for implementing effective quality management systems across all areas of our business.
Continuous performance monitoring and improvement of the Quality Management Systems provides assurance to their customers and employees that they are passionate about delivering valuable quality services.
ISO 9001 was first introduced in 1987 and requires organisations to demonstrate that they do what they say they do, and that they have a Quality Management System in place to ensure consistency and improvement; leading to high levels of performance and customer satisfaction. Certified organisations are committed to continuous improvement and are assessed to ensure progress is being maintained. For a full definition of what ISO 9001:2015 means visit the UKAS website by clicking here.
