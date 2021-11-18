Finding Your Resilience

Team Resilience - San Antonio, TX Unstoppable Drive

A panel of experts discuss resilience - limb loss and PTSD

Recovering from a traumatic event, like limb loss, requires a comprehensive approach” — Dr. Ivan Edwards

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- (Left to right in the picture are: Jesse Rettele, Dr. Ivan Edwards, Linda Woods and Dan Blasini)

A panel of experts will meet to discuss and share valuable insights about resilience, as it relates to limb loss. The panel consists of the following individuals:

- Dr. Ivan Edwards, CEO of Jovana Rehabilitation Medicine and Pain, a board certified PM&R physician with years of experience and expertise in musculoskeletal medicine, neuro-rehabilitation and pain management.

- Jesse Rettele, CPO, LPO, a highly regarded prosthetist at New Life Brace and Limb.

- Tim Erhardt, of Laurel Ridge Treatment Center, a dynamic voice from a leading authority in mental health.

- Dan Blasini, BSN, a respected nurse, and a decorated veteran with a passion for veteran affairs.

- Linda Woods, CEO of REviFY Med spa--moderator and a dynamic entrepreneur.

- Thomas Bourgeois, a renowned paralympic athlete.

The symposium will be an interactive event, an engaging discussion of "Pre and postoperative care of traumatic limb amputations."

Dr. Edwards postulates that the symposium will show the importance of comprehensive, integrative care in dealing with limb loss. "Recovering from a traumatic event, like limb loss, requires a comprehensive approach," he adds.

In the same vein, Jesse Rettele states that "connecting patients with traumatic amputations to comprehensive, multidisciplinary, patient centric prosthetic care" is crucial in the continuum of care.

Mental health plays an important role in resilience.

The ensuing PTSD, associated with limb loss, including treatment options will be discussed as well. Tim Erhardt, of Laurel Ridge Treatment Center, will focus a discourse on PTSD.

Some profiles of exemplary people, who have demonstrated resilience, will be portrayed. Thomas Bourgeois, a renowned paralympic athlete with two silver and two bronze medals and several national gold medals under his belt, will share his remarkable story. Dan Blasini, a nurse and Army veteran, of All Seasons Home Health, will also share his challenging and uplifting experience with limb loss.

Linda Woods, the moderator, will inject some nuggets of experience and knowledge into the forum.

This exciting event will occur on Nov 20th, 2021, from 9 am - 12 noon. The link to this virtual event is: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ob-anOln7Ng, or shorturl.at/bjH79.

2 hrs of CCUs will be credited to RNs, therapists, case managers, and social workers--upon completion of this interactive course/event.

Sponsors of this great virtual event are: Laurel Ridge Treatment Center, Methodist Healthcare, All Seasons Home Health & Palliative Care, New Life Brace & Limb (https://newlifebraceandlimb.com/), and Jovana Rehabilitation Medicine & Pain.