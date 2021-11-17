Windshield Store Announces 10% Winter Special Discount on Windshield Replacement for Premium Cars
The discount is valid on windshield replacement for all premium cars including Audi, Lamborghini, Porsche, Bentley, Mercedes Benz, BMW and other alike models.NEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, November 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Windshield store – one of the leading automotive glass replacement and windshield repair service brands in Delhi has recently announced its winter special offer of a 10% discount on windscreen replacement for premium cars. The offer is announced considering the harsh impact of winters on windshield glass and it is valid from Nov 2021 to Jan 2021.
A windscreen is one of the most important elements for automotive vehicles whether car or truck. It not only provides aesthetic appeal to the vehicle but also ensures passenger safety, keeps water and bugs out of it. Being a leading automotive glass and windscreen replacement brand, we have announced the offer for our customers owning premium cars.
Commenting on the offer, CEO- Sandeep Baliyan of Windshield store said, “We are thrilled to share a gesture of love with our customers through this offer. A windscreen is one of the most crucial elements in automotive vehicles and people avoid getting it repaired or replaced due to the expense involved. This winter season, we want to make it special for our customers.”
Windshield Store has announced this offer for premium and luxury cars including Audi, Austin Martin, Lexus, Lamborghini, Maserati, Porsche, Bentley, Mercedes Benz, BMW, Mini and other similar brands. The company’s windshield products are genuine procured from Saint Gobain, AIS, Guardian, PGW, Pilkington, AGC Automotive, Shatterprufe, Carlex.
Established in 2011, Windshield Store has built a strong presence across the National Capital. It has state-of-the-art stores located in Kailash Colony, Naraina, Narela, Rohini, Sikanderpur, Mata Road and NIT Faridabad. It has an inventory for more than 1500 types of car front windscreen, rear windscreen or defogger, sunroof and door glass.
The store also focuses on a stringent warranty policy for all windshield replacement. It covers all types of manufacturing and workmanship defects. In addition, the company has well-trained professionals with years of work experience in the automotive sector.
Furthermore, they follow a standard operating procedure for perfect installation of windscreen and windshield repair to minimize the risk of any damage. The company also emphasizes technicians’ regular training and skill development to provide them a hands-on windshield repair and replacement for new car models.
Apart from windscreen replacement, the store also offers car glass replacement and wholesale and distribution services since 2011. It has a robust distribution network spread across Delhi NCR and other prominent cities such as Jaipur, Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Karnal, Amritsar, Kanpur, Lucknow, Dehradun, Haridwar, Raipur, Ahmedabad, Surat, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bangalore and Kolkata.
About Windshield Store
Established in 2011, Windshield Store started its operations from New Delhi. The company was formerly known as Auto Glass Masters, owned by Unified Corporation Pvt. Ltd., and operates in Delhi / NCR (Faridabad, Gurgaon, Noida and Ghaziabad). It offers an extensive range of services including car glass replacement, windshield repair, insurance claims, bus glass replacement, home service and wholesale distribution.
Sandeep Baliyan
Windshield Store
+91 84481 00353
sales@windshieldstore.in