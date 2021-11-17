UMBRA Companies Inc. Enlists the Top Reasons for Veteran Homelessness in the U.S.

Homeless Vet on the Street UMBRA Homes

These are the major reasons why so many veterans are homeless in the country.

CENTURY CITY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Homelessness is a serious issue in our country. The sad truth is, the veterans make up a big portion of the total homeless population in the US.

According to the US Department of Veteran Affairs (VA), 91% of the homeless veterans are males, while the remaining 9% are females.

Furthermore, about 11% of the homeless population comprises veterans. The numbers are hard to look at, as these veterans are the people who fought for the country. After retirement, they faced serious issues related to finances, physical & mental health, or emotions.

When veterans return home after service, they often have physical injuries that can limit their workability. Plus, many veterans don’t have families to return to. As a result, they often find it difficult to land a new job or keep it after getting one, directly affecting whether they can afford a house to reside in.

War is a horrible thing, and many veterans bring home several horrifying memories with them. According to statistics, around 11 to 20 of every 100 veterans suffer from PTSD. Furthermore, these numbers only reflect veterans who have shared their mental state with the authorities. As many of them keep their problems to themselves, we expect the actual number is even higher.

Last but not least, there are not many low-cost housing schemes available, resulting in veterans not being able to get shelters with their small income streams. The lack of affordable shelter, when combined with physical and mental illness, makes it almost impossible for affected veterans to find a home.

UMRRA Companies Inc. (UCIX) has taken an initiative to fight veteran homelessness. While the team cannot fix the physical and mental illness veterans are going through, it can ensure they can find a suitable home with minimum financial input.

If you would like to be part of UCIX’s movement to fight this threat, you can contact UMBRA Companies by clicking here.