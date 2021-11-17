Bangladesh Plastic Products Manufacturers participate in ArabPlast 2021 in Dubai

Export Competitiveness for Jobs Visit Bangladesh Pavilion at ArabPlast 2021

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A delegation of 5 Plastic products Manufacturers of Bangladesh headed by Export Competitiveness for Jobs (EC4J) are participating in the Middle East's biggest Trade Show ArabPlast 2021 being held from 15 to 18 November 2021 at the Dubai World Trade Center. EC4J has a Pavilion in the Trade Show to promote the Plastic Products sector of Bangladesh.

The plastic industry of Bangladesh has become an important industrial sector from a small-scale industry in the 1960s. The quality of plastic products made by Bangladesh has improved dramatically over the decades. Bangladesh Domestic Market Size of the Plastic industry is 7,000 crores, Taka. The Plastic Manufacturing Industry of Bangladesh contributed more than US$ 117 Million worth of direct export in 2017. The industry is rising with its turnover could be over 4 Billion Dollars in the next coming years. The industry is growing every year by 15%.

3,000+ SME manufacturing units employ half a million workers. The Government of Bangladesh created the ‘National Plastic Industry Development Policy’. The new policy for the plastic industry targets to create 500,000 jobs.

The plastics recycling subsector, composed of around 300 small units in Dhaka, employs more than 25,000 workers. It produces recycled products out of about 140 tons of plastic waste per day. Another reason why the plastic manufacturing sector of Bangladesh is doing so well is that the massive number of trained young skilled individuals in the workforce. The sector has great potential of competing in foreign markets with better quality products that Bangladesh can now manufacture.

The Export Competitiveness for Jobs (EC4J) is a flagship project of the Ministry of Commerce of Bangladesh financed by the World Bank Group. This participation initiative in ArabPlast 2021 was jointly organized by EC4J and The Bangladesh Plastic Goods Manufacturers & Exporters Association (BPGMEA). This ArabPlast 2021 Trade Show participation and the entire Trade Shows EC4J Project is managed by CEMS-Global.

The development objective of the EC4J project is to contribute to the economic diversification of Bangladesh by improving competitiveness and increasing investment in the high potential sectors with a consequential positive impact on trade, export, and employment through different interventions in targeted sectors such as Leather & Leather Goods, Footwear (Leather & Non-Leather), Plastics and Light Engineering (Electronics, Electrical Goods, Bicycle, Automobile, Accumulators, Battery, etc.).

Bangladesh is now known as the new Asian Rising Tiger. It is one of the fastest-growing economies in the world and this has been made possible by multiple policies and incentives by the Bangladesh government and foreign organizations. The country has progressed in terms of infrastructure, social development, technological advancement, improved human resources, better manufacturing quality and cleaner energy. Even the living standard of the country has seen a significant height of improvement. The last decade has given Bangladesh a completely new look. Now, Bangladesh has an eclectic mix of export products & services to offer to the world and do not need to rely only on the RMG industry.