CEMS-Global's 2nd Global Online Sourcing Show for the Textile Sector pulls in over 2,000 buyers from 29 Countries

With Global travel moving at a snail’s pace, this is the perfect opportunity for Textile Manufacturers to adapt to the future of International business, boost Global presence & boost their Exports” — S. S. Sarwar

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CEMS-Global USA’s International `Yarn & Fabric series of Exhibitions’ have reached its accession in popularity around the world with the series exhibitions being organized by CEMS-Global in Bangladesh, Brazil, Morocco, and Sri Lanka.

With all the travel cancellations and several International Textile Sourcing Shows being canceled, postponed or even if held, seen a huge absence of International fabric manufacturers, buyers worldwide have perhaps chosen safe connecting methods like Online Virtual B2B Exhibitions to fulfill their sourcing needs and connect with Worldwide Manufacturers through Digital Platforms.

With this in mind, CEMS-Global in association with GoSourcing365 is organizing the 2nd The Global Yarn & Fabric Sourcing Show 2021 - Virtual Edition, being held from 23rd to 26th November 2021, targeted to the most important Textile & Apparel Manufacturing countries of the world. The Online Sourcing Show is an International B2B virtual exhibition and meeting place where buyers and suppliers from around the world can connect with Live Chat, Call or face-to-face by Video Conference. The Online Sourcing Show has pulled in over 2,000 buyers from the textile & Apparel sectors of over 29 countries.

The pandemic situation in the world has pushed the Textile Sourcing Industry into the digital realm and through The 2nd Global Yarn & Fabric Sourcing Show 2021 - Virtual Edition with concurrent Exhibitions Textech Global International Expo 2021 and DyeChem Global 2021 International Expo, buyers can virtually connect & schedule meetings with Manufacturers or even initiate a Live Chat, Call, Video Conference. The Online Virtual Show has been promoted for visitors/buyers from the Textile & Apparel Manufacturing sectors of Bangladesh, Brazil, Egypt, Ethiopia, Ghana, India, Indonesia, Morocco, Myanmar, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Turkey.

The “2nd Global Yarn & Fabric Sourcing Show 2021 - Virtual Edition” has enabled the Textile & Apparel Manufacturing Industry buyers of South Asia, South-East Asia & North Africa to virtually connect with Worldwide Apparel Machinery, Yarn, Fabric, Trims, Accessories, Dyestuff and Textile Chemical manufacturers face to face Online for excellent qualities and reasonable prices.



The B2B 2nd Global Sourcing Show 2021 has been organized by CEMS-Global USA, based in New York, a professional Multinational Exhibition, Convention & Trade Show Organizer, having its operations across 4 continents. Established in 1992, CEMS-Global, in this span of almost 3 decades has been committed to organizing Professional B2B Trade Shows for important Business sectors of the trade and economy. CEMS-Global has partnered with several Business Associations, the Chamber of Commerce, Export Promotion Councils, International Trade Promotion organizations, Governments. CEMS-Global’s successful 40 Trade shows per annum in high potential and developing countries of the world across 4 continents have benefited hundreds of thousands of Manufacturers, Several Industry sectors and boosted International Trade & Development in many countries.