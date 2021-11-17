Data Center Rack Market Report 2021, Industry Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Top Companies and Forecast 2026

Data Center Rack Market Research Report

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Data Center Rack Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global data center rack market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the global data center rack market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 8% during 2021-2026. A data center rack refers to a form of a physical frame that is generally made of steel and other alloys. It is used to store cables, cooling systems, electronic servers, networking devices, and other data center computing equipment. Data center racks provide adequate space and airflow to the devices so that they are not damaged by temperature changes and prevent wires and cords from getting tangled. A simple level rack consists of 3-4 mounting rails supported by a framework that keeps the rails secured.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Data Center Rack Market Trends:

Continuous modernization of the IT infrastructures and the rising adoption of big data analytics are driving the data center rack market. Furthermore, the growing requirement of data centers is augmenting the product demand to house various IT and networking equipment. Additionally, the elevating demand for these racks to store data generated through smart homes, grids, cities, etc., with wider shelves and upgraded designs, is propelling the market growth. Moreover, the introduction of low-cost rack solutions which feature thermal management, corrosion resistance, system expandability, etc., is contributing to the product demand. Apart from this, the increasing investments in the upgradation of data center equipment are anticipated to fuel the market growth in the coming years.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Eaton

• Samsung

• Schneider Electric

• Legrand

• Rittal

• Vertiv Company

• Belkin

• nVent Schroff

• Black Box Corporation

• Panduit

• Cheval Electronic Enclosure

• Hewlett-Packard

• Belden

• Chatsworth Products

• Great Lakes Case

• Cabinet

Breakup by Type:

• Server Rack

• Network Rack

Breakup by Rack Units:

• Small

• Medium

• Large

Breakup by Rack Size:

• 36U

• 42U

• 45U

• 47U

• 48U

• 51U

• Others

Breakup by Frame Size:

• 19 Inch

• Others

Breakup by Frame Design:

• Open Frame

• Enclosed

• Customized

Breakup by Service:

• Consulting Services

• Installation and Support Services

• Professional Services

Breakup by Application:

• Small and Medium Size Organization

• Large Size Organization

Breakup by End-User:

• IT and Telecom

• BFSI

• Public Sector

• Healthcare

• Retail

• Manufacturing

• Media Entertainment

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2015-2020)

• Market Outlook (2021-2026)

• COVID-19 Impact on the Market

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Structure of the Market

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

